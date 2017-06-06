UPDATE 3-Qatari riyal under pressure as Saudi, UAE banks delay Qatar deals

* Some Saudi, UAE, Bahraini banks await central bank
guidance
* Qatari banks could suffer as they depend on Gulf funds
* Qatar central bank says it will provide liquidity if
needed
* Riyal slips, then recovers in spot market
(Adds detail on Saudi ban, UAE preparing guidelines for banks)
By Tom Arnold, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Finn
DUBAI/DOHA, June 6 Qatar's currency came under
pressure on Tuesday as Gulf Arab commercial banks started
holding off on business with Qatari banks because of the
diplomatic rift in the region.
Banking sources said some banks from Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab Emirates and Bahrain delayed letters of credit and
other deals with Qatari banks after their governments cut
diplomatic ties and transport links with Doha on Monday,
accusing Qatar of backing terrorism.
Saudi Arabia's central bank advised banks in the kingdom not
to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, the sources told
Reuters. The central bank did not respond to a request for
comment.
One banker in Riyadh said that he had received a directive
from the central bank that essentially banned further
transactions with any Qatari institution, but that the document
was ambiguous in some areas, such as how to handle existing
syndicated loans, so he would seek clarification.
Qatar has dismissed the terrorism charge and welcomed a
Kuwaiti mediation effort. Doha, the world's biggest liquefied
natural gas exporter, says it has enough reserves to support its
banks and its riyal currency, which is pegged to the dollar.
Qatari banks have been borrowing abroad to fund their
activities. Their foreign liabilities ballooned to 451 billion
riyals ($124 billion) in March from 310 billion riyals at the
end of 2015, central bank data shows.
So any extended disruption to their ties with foreign banks
could potentially threaten a funding crunch for some Qatari
banks. Banks from the UAE, Europe and elsewhere have been
lending to Qatari institutions.
Bankers in the UAE and Bahrain said they were postponing
deals until they received guidance from their central banks on
how to handle Qatar. The UAE central bank is preparing such
guidance and may announce it within a day, the sources said.
"We will not take action without central bank guidance, but
it is wise to evaluate what you give to Qatari clients and hold
off until there is further clarity," said a UAE banker, adding
that trade finance had stalled for the time being.
The sources said the Saudi, UAE and Bahraini central banks
had all asked banks under their supervision to report their
exposure to Qatari banks.
RESERVES
With an estimated $335 billion of assets in its sovereign
wealth fund and its gas exports earning billions of dollars
every month, Qatar has enough financial power to protect its
banks.
"We are watching the financial sector very closely. If the
market needs liquidity, the central bank will definitely provide
liquidity," a Qatari central bank official told Reuters.
Nevertheless, losing some of their foreign business links
could be uncomfortable for Qatari banks because they have been
expanding their loans faster than other banks in the six-nation
Gulf Cooperation Council. To fund this, they have been seeking
loans and deposits from the rest of the GCC.
Among large banks, Doha Bank and Qatar Islamic
Bank (QIB) are the most exposed to GCC deposits, with
QIB obtaining a quarter of its deposits from the GCC, said
Olivier Panis, analyst at Moody's Investors Service.
"We need to look into the maturity of those deposits but if
they're short-term deposits, this could expose the banks rapidly
to reduced confidence from GCC institutions," he said.
Doha Bank and QIB did not respond to requests for comment.
Because of such worries, the Qatari riyal fell in the spot
market on Tuesday to 3.6470 against the U.S. dollar, its
lowest level since June 2016, although it later rebounded to
3.6405, almost equal to its official peg of 3.64.
It also fell slightly in the one-year forwards market
, where traders bet on rates 12 months from now.
The riyal's drop "is based on speculation", the Qatari
central bank official said, adding Doha had a "huge cushion" of
foreign currency to support the riyal if necessary.
A commercial banker in fellow GCC state Kuwait, which did
not sever diplomatic ties with Qatar, said on Tuesday that
business with Qatari institutions was continuing as normal.
But there were signs that Qatar's financial ties might be
damaged well beyond the Gulf. Some Sri Lankan banks stopped
buying Qatari riyals, saying counterpart banks in Singapore had
advised them not to accept the currency.
In Egypt, which also cut diplomatic and transport ties with
Qatar, some banks resumed dealing in Qatari riyals after halting
trade on Monday, but others appeared to be continuing to limit
transactions with Doha.
Banks reducing their business with Qatar could lose out
financially, but the damage looks likely to be relatively minor.
Panis at Moody's estimated under 2 percent of Saudi banking
sector assets were related to Qatar and the figure was around 5
percent for Bahrain, while the UAE's exposure was also small.
(Additional reporting by Celine Aswad, Saeed Azhar, Davide
Barbuscia and Sylvia Westall in Dubai, and Katie Paul in Riyadh;
Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Edmund
Blair)