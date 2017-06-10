UPDATE 2-UAE blacklist likely to squeeze liquidity of Qatari banks

(Adds total deposits at banks in Qatar)
By Tom Arnold and Saeed Azhar
DUBAI, June 10 A move by four Arab states to
blacklist dozens of figures with alleged links to Qatar could
squeeze liquidity at Qatari banks which get a significant amount
of their funding from the region.
Qatari banks have around 60 billion riyals ($16 billion) in
funding in the form of customer and interbank deposits from
other Gulf states, Chiradeep Ghosh, banking analyst at SICO
Bahrain, said.
All types of deposits at banks in Qatar totalled 753 billion
riyals at the end of March, according to central bank data.
But the United Arab Emirates central bank has ordered local
banks to stop dealing with the 59 individuals and 12 entities
with alleged links to Qatar and to freeze their assets, state
news agency WAM reported late on Friday.
It has also told them to apply enhanced due diligence for
any accounts they hold with six Qatari banks, including Qatar
National Bank (QNB) which is the Middle East and
Africa’s largest bank, WAM said in its report
The six banks -- QNB, Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar
International Islamic Bank, Barwa Bank IPO-BABK.QA,
Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank -- did not
respond immediately to requests for comment.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain had earlier branded
as terrorists the same individuals, including Muslim Brotherhood
spiritual leader Yousef al-Qaradawi, and entities including
Qatari-funded charities Qatar Charity and Eid Charity.
The move followed the isolation of Qatar by the four states,
which have cut all diplomatic and transport links.
This pressure is likely to constrain the funding Qatari
banks would be able to raise from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and
Bahrain, one banker in the region told Reuters.
"All Qatari banks will struggle for liquidity and will have
to pay a premium for funding from elsewhere outside these four
countries," SICO Bahrain's Ghosh said.
Qatari banks, like their Gulf neighbours, have been
struggling against a backdrop of lower oil prices, which has
pushed up funding costs and raised non-performing loans.
"It is especially challenging as they're not very liquid as
their loan to deposit ratios are already above 100 percent,"
Ghosh said.
In recent years several have also expanded outside Qatar’s
small domestic market to grow their business, with QNB holding a
presence in several countries including Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria
and UAE either directly or via affiliates.
UAE banks would find it relatively easy to comply with the
rules as many had invested in improving their compliance systems
in recent years and already complied with sanctions against a
range of other entities and individuals, another banker said.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal, Hadeel Al Sayegh, Maha
El Dahan, Ali Abdelatti and Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh
Lawson and Alexander Smith)