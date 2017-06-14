版本:
Qatar to sign deal to buy up to 36 F-15 jets - Bloomberg

June 14 Qatar will sign a deal to buy up to 36 F-15 fighter jets from the United States, despite being recently criticized by President Donald Trump for supporting terrorism, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and representatives from Qatar will meet this week to seal the agreement, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/2t36eD3)

In November, the United States approved possible sale of up to 72 F-15QA aircraft to Qatar for $21.1 billion. Boeing Co is the prime contractor on the fighter jet sale to the Middle East nation.

Trump on Friday accused Qatar of being a "high level" sponsor of terrorism, potentially hindering the U.S. Department of State's efforts to ease heightening tensions and a blockade of the Gulf nation by Arab states and others. (reut.rs/2t2LpaF) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
