UPDATE 2-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.

June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on
Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets
from the United States for $12 billion.
The deal was completed despite the Gulf country being
criticized recently by U.S. President Donald Trump for
supporting terrorism.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and representatives
from Qatar were set to meet Wednesday to seal the agreement, a
source familiar with the deal told Reuters. Bloomberg News
reported the deal was for 36 jets.
The sale will increase security cooperation and
interoperability between the U.S. and Qatar, the Pentagon said
in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
Defense Secretary Mattis and Qatari Minister of State for
Defense Affairs Khalid al-Attiyah also discussed the current
state of operations against the ISIS and the importance of
de-escalating tensions so all partners in the gulf region can
focus on next steps in meeting common goals, the Pentagon added.
In November, the United States approved possible sale of up
to 72 F-15QA aircraft to Qatar for $21.1 billion. Boeing Co
is the prime contractor on the fighter jet sale to the
Middle East nation.
Boeing declined to comment.
Trump on Friday accused Qatar of being a "high-level"
sponsor of terrorism, potentially hindering the U.S. Department
of State's efforts to ease heightening tensions and a blockade
of the Gulf nation by Arab states and others.
