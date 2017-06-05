UPDATE 1-Banks in Saudi, UAE receive no regulatory guidelines on Qatar -sources

(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold and Katie Paul
DUBAI/RIYADH, June 5 Banks in Saudi Arabia and
the United Arab Emirates have not received any regulatory
guidelines about their dealings with Qatari lenders despite the
rift in diplomatic ties, sources familiar with the matter said.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and
transport links with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting
terrorism.
Bankers Reuters spoke to in Saudi Arabia and the UAE said
they were waiting for guidance from their respective regulators
before taking any action on Qatari business. In contrast, some
Egyptian lenders halted business with their Qatari counterparts
on Monday.
The UAE central bank did not immediately respond to a
Reuters request for comment, while a spokesman for the Saudi
central bank said it had no statement on the matter.
It was not clear what financial measures could be taken
against Qatar, although some lenders in Egypt stopped accepting
Qatari currency while others halted some treasury transactions,
bankers told Reuters.
One of the sources in the UAE, speaking anonymously under
briefing rules, said the UAE central bank was still weighing the
financial implications of the diplomatic rift.
Another banker said the Saudi Arabian banking system had
limited exposure to Qatar and that any curbs on dealings with
Qatari banks would not have huge ramifications.
The impact of the rift could be more significant for Qatar
National Bank (QNB), the Middle East's largest bank by
assets.
Last month it opened a branch in Riyadh and has been
planning to apply for an investment banking licence. It also has
a presence in Egypt, where it bought Societe Generale's Egyptian
business for about $2 billion in 2013, and holds a 40 percent
stake in UAE-based Commercial Bank International.
QNB's branch in Riyadh was quiet on Monday afternoon and the
branch manager said business was carrying on usual.
A source familiar with the matter said QNB's business in
Saudi Arabia and Egypt was unaffected.
