UPDATE 3-Qatar's dispute with Arab states puts LNG market on edge

* Qatar is world's biggest exporter of LNG
* Potential impact on LNG shipments to Egypt, UAE
* LNG traders alert to trade shocks, contingency planning
* Qatar trade: tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc
(Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
By Henning Gloystein and Oleg Vukmanovic
SINGAPORE/LONDON, June 5 Saudi Arabia and key
allies on Monday cut ties with Qatar, the world's top seller of
liquefied natural gas (LNG), stoking concern over any supply
disruptions to neighbouring countries spilling over into global
gas markets.
Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and Egypt
- both highly reliant on Qatari gas via pipeline and LNG - and
Bahrain said they would sever all ties including transport links
with Qatar, an escalation on past diplomatic spats.
They accuse Qatar, which supplies roughly a third of global
LNG - natural gas that has been converted to liquid form for
export - of supporting extremism.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who accompanied
President Donald Trump on his trip to Saudi Arabia last month,
was CEO of Exxon Mobil - Qatar's key Western partner in
building its giant LNG export plants.
As the rift lifted oil prices, LNG traders took a
wait-and-see approach, alert to potential disruption of regional
energy flows but erring on the assumption that any trade shocks
could be contained given well supplied global markets.
Qatar's top clients in Japan and India quickly received
reassurances that supplies would continue as usual.
Within hours of the diplomatic break, the UAE barred all
vessels coming to or from Qatar using its popular anchorage
point off Fujairah.
The ban impacts about six LNG vessels linked to Qatar now
anchored in the Fujairah zone which may need to be moved out,
according to shipping data on Thomson Reuters.
But there was little sign yet of LNG supply being hit.
"I cannot see this impacting exports of Qatari LNG outside
the Arab world at all and it won't likely impact LNG and gas
pipeline exports within the Arab world either," Morten Frisch,
an independent LNG and gas industry consultant, said.
Still, traders startled by the development began to plan for
all eventualities, especially any upsets to piped gas supplies
from Qatar to the UAE.
The UAE consumes 1.8 billion cubic feet/day of Qatari gas
via the Dolphin pipeline, and has LNG purchase agreements with
its neighbour, leaving it doubly exposed to tit-for-tat
measures, industry sources and traders said.
So far flows through Dolphin are unaffected but traders say
even a partial shutdown would ripple through global gas markets
by forcing the UAE to seek replacement LNG supply just as its
domestic demand peaks.
With LNG markets in bearish mood and demand weak, the UAE
could cope with Qatar suspending its two to three monthly LNG
deliveries by calling on international markets, but Dolphin
piped flows are too large to fully replace.
"A drop off in Dolphin deliveries would have a huge impact
on LNG markets," one trader monitoring developments said.
Spot LNG prices LNG-AS have not yet reacted.
Egypt, while relying heavily on Qatari LNG brought in by
Swiss commodity trade houses, is less vulnerable than the UAE
because it has no direct deals with Qatar, domestic gas output
is squeezing out the need for imports, and traders would be
liable for any moves by Qatar to restrict exports.
"Trafigura, Glencore and Vitol frequently take LNG
from Qatar and deliver it to Egypt but they take ownership of
the cargoes at the Qatari port and don't use Qatari ships,
meaning technically that Qatar shouldn't have sway," one trade
source said.
In reality though, Qatar can block exports to certain
countries by issuing so-called destination restrictions.
"It's not clear yet," another LNG trader said of potential
impacts to deliveries from Qatar to Egypt.
Egypt is halfway through its annual LNG cargo delivery
programme for the year, with 50 shipments left to arrive, of
which at least 10 are of Qatari origin, a Cairo-based energy
source said.
Retaliatory measures such as suspending LNG supply deals
would leave Qatar free to push more volumes into Europe where it
has access to several import terminals.
Under that scenario, trade houses with supply commitments to
Egypt could turn to the United States, Algeria and Nigeria for
replacement cargoes, traders and industry sources said.
The deterioration in ties between Qatar and Egypt contrasts
with 2013 when the producer gifted five LNG cargoes to Egypt -
when Mohamed Mursi, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, served as
president.
(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Rania El
Gamal in Dubai, Mark Tay and Seng Li Peng in Singapore and Eric
Knecht in Cairo; Editing by Susan Thomas and David Evans)