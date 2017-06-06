Exxon says Qatar LNG not affected by Arab states tension

| June 6
June 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday
that production and exports of liquefied natural gas from Qatar
have not been affected by rising diplomatic tensions in the
Middle East.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on
Monday cut ties with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting
extremism. Qatar denies the allegations.
The growing diplomatic rift has raised concerns about global
access to Qatar's LNG, especially after some regional ports in
the Persian Gulf said they would not accept Qatari-flagged
vessels.
Commodities traders have grown concerned Qatar's LNG could
be barred from Saudi Arabia or from traversing Egypt's Suez
Canal, though so far no limitations have been imposed.
Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping
line, said on Tuesday it can no longer transport goods in or out
of Qatar in the wake of the diplomatic rift.
Qatar and Exxon have had development agreements for more
than a decade, with Exxon helping Qatar to become the world's
largest LNG exporter. Exxon, working with government-controlled
energy company Qatar Petroleum, has invested in
LNG-processing plants, transport ships and related
infrastructure.
The pair, which earlier this year were awarded a contract to
explore for gas off the coast of Cyprus, also control the Golden
Pass LNG facility in the United States with ConocoPhillips
.
Despite the diplomatic tension with other Arab States, a key
Qatari gas export pipeline to the United Arab Emirates is still
operating. Exxon said its production and export of LNG from
Qatar have not been affected.
"As a matter of practice, we don't comment on matters
between governments," Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said in a
statement to Reuters.
Exxon has said that a large portion of its Qatari LNG
production is under long-term supply contracts, meaning the
company must supply gas from Qatar or some other source. Exxon
does have a large LNG operation in Papua New Guinea.
Qatar has reassured clients in Japan and India that LNG
shipments will not be affected by the tension.
Shares of Texas-based Exxon rose 1.3 percent to $81.19 in
Tuesday afternoon trading.
