Qatar's emir meets Exxon Mobil Corp CEO -agency

June 25 The emir of Qatar met with Exxon Mobil
Corp chairman and CEO Darren Woods in Doha on Saturday
for talks on "cooperation," state news agency QNA reported,
following a rift between four Gulf states and Qatar that has
raised worries about energy supplies.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on
Monday cut ties with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting
extremism. Qatar denies the allegations.
QNA said the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, met with
Woods and ExxonMobil Qatar General Manager Alistair Routledge at
the Al-Bahar Palace.
"During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation
relations and means to develop them in addition to the latest
developments in the energy sector," the agency said.
Qatar and Exxon have had development agreements for more
than a decade, with Exxon helping Qatar to become the world's
largest LNG exporter. Exxon, working with government-controlled
energy company Qatar Petroleum, has invested in
LNG-processing plants, transport ships and related
infrastructure.
Exxon said earlier this month that production and exports of
liquefied natural gas from Qatar have not been affected by the
row.
The growing diplomatic dispute has raised concerns about
global access to Qatar's LNG, especially after some regional
ports in the Gulf said they would not accept Qatari-flagged
vessels.
