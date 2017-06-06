Qatar has no plan to shut Dolphin gas pipeline to UAE despite rift-sources

| DOHA/DUBAI, June 6
DOHA/DUBAI, June 6 Qatar has no plan to shut the
Dolphin pipeline that transports natural gas to the United Arab
Emirates despite the severing of diplomatic ties between the two
Gulf Arab nations, officials in both countries said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain said on Monday they
would cut all ties including transport links with Qatar, the
world's top seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG), accusing it
of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the accusation.
Qatar supplies roughly a third of global LNG - natural gas
that has been converted into liquid form for export.
Industry sources and traders were closely watching for any
disruptions to natural gas supplies from Qatar to the UAE and
Oman. A shutdown of the Dolphin pipeline would cause major
disruptions to the UAE's gas system.
The pipeline, which links Qatar's giant North Field with the
UAE and Oman, was operating normally and officials in Doha and
Abu Dhabi told Reuters there are no plans to halt gas flows.
"All is normal. There are no plans to close it," an official
at state-run Qatar Petroleum told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Two UAE-based sources said no shutdown was planned. "It will
not happen," one source said.
The pipeline was the first cross-border gas project in the
Gulf Arab region. It pumps around 2 billion cubic feet of gas
per day to the UAE.
The diplomatic dispute has stoked concern that any supply
disruption could spill over into global gas markets.
Even a partial shutdown would force the UAE to seek
replacement LNG supplies.
The UAE could cope with Qatar suspending its two to three
monthly LNG deliveries by calling on international markets, but
Dolphin piped flows are too large to replace fully.
Mubadala Development Co, run by the Abu Dhabi
government, owns 51 percent of Dolphin, while Total
and Occidental each have 24.5 percent.
(Reporting by Tom Finn and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale
Hudson)