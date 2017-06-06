Gulf debt market weakens as rift with Qatar worries foreign investors

| DUBAI, June 6
DUBAI, June 6 Bond prices across Gulf Arab
nations weakened on Tuesday as foreign investors hesitated to
buy, concerned that the diplomatic crisis surrounding Qatar
would increase risks around the region.
Qatar's sovereign international bonds came under pressure,
with its longest-dated paper – a bond maturing in 2046
– registering the largest losses. It is now down by
more than 2 cents on the dollar since the end of last week.
But bond prices fell moderately across the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council, said a Dubai-based portfolio manager, after
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha early on Monday,
accusing it of supporting terrorism.
The GCC debt market has seen a surge in foreign investment
over the past year because of a surge in issuance by
governments, which has improved liquidity and created a
benchmark yield curve.
But the Qatari crisis, the most serious threat to the
existence of the GCC in years, has made some foreign
institutions more cautious about the region in general, at least
until they see whether the dispute can be resolved without any
further escalation, fund managers said.
Also, the Saudi Arabian, UAE and Bahraini central banks have
not yet clarified how they want commercial banks in their
countries to handle business ties with Qatar, which involve
substantial cross-border lending, deposits and syndicated loans.
If the commercial banks are advised to get rid of their
Qatari assets in a short timeframe, or if authorities act
against Qatari banking assets in their jurisdictions, that could
provoke retaliation by Doha and turmoil in the Gulf banking and
money markets.
"There hasn't been a panic sell-off so far and the market is
still seeing a two-way flow skewed towards better sellers," said
Zeina Rizq, director of fixed income asset management at Arqaam
Capital in Dubai.
"But things could change pretty drastically if the situation
escalates or if the regional central banks ask commercial banks
to sell their Qatari paper.”
A senior banker at a foreign bank in Dubai said banks in the
UAE had not yet been informed by the UAE central bank about what
would happen to their branches and operations in Qatar.
"Will a UAE bank lend to a Qatari bank that operates in
Dubai or Abu Dhabi, or will it be switched out of the
system?There is absolutely no clarity on this. Is this just
cutting off diplomatic ties, or leading to economic sanctions
against Qatari banks and companies?”
Selling of GCC sovereign and corporate bonds was
particularly strong on Tuesday at the long end of the yield
curve, where more international investors are involved.
Saudi Arabia’s bonds maturing in 2046 have
lost a little more than 0.5 cent on the dollar since last week.
Its 10-year bonds due in 2026 have dropped almost
as much.
Oman’s 2047 bonds were also weaker on
Tuesday, down by a little more than 1 cent since last week.
"If tensions remain high, the Qatar sovereign is likely to
underperform its GCC peers, with the 30-year part of the curve
impacted the most due to its high international ownership,”
Standard Chartered said in a research report.
Qatar Islamic Bank's latest $750 million sukuk
issue has now dropped by about 2-1/2 cents,
while Qatari property developer Ezdan Holding's 2022
sukuk issue has sunk 4.5 cents to a bid price
of 95.7 cents, according to Tradeweb data.
Some further downward pressure was caused by news that many
UAE banks have stopped providing leverage to their clients to
buy Qatari bonds, said Rizk. This means high net worth buyers
could vanish from the market, banking sources told
Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia
and Jon Boyle)