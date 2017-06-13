UPDATE 1-Qatar closes helium plants amid rift with Arab powers

* Early sign of possible impact on global commodities
markets
* Closed land crossing with Saudi Arabia has frozen exports
* Consumers tap inventory, search for new suppliers or
routes
(Adds context, comments from industry participants)
By Stephen Kalin and Tom Finn
DUBAI/DOHA, June 13 Qatar, the world's second
largest helium producer, has closed its two helium production
plants because of the economic boycott imposed by other Arab
states, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The helium plants operated by RasGas, a subsidiary of
state-owned Qatar Petroleum (QP), were shut after
Saudi Arabia closed its border with Qatar, blocking overland
exports of the gas, a QP official told Reuters. RasGas is 70
percent owned by QP and U.S. giant Exxon Mobil has 30
percent.
The official declined to be named under briefing rules. Phil
Kornbluth, head of U.S.-based industry consultancy Kornbluth
Helium Consulting, said his sources had confirmed the closure.
The closure of the plants is a sign of how the rift between
Qatar and Arab powers could affect commodities markets. Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut
diplomatic and transport ties last week, accusing Qatar of
supporting terrorism, a charge Doha denies.
Qatar's exports of liquefied natural gas at Ras Laffan have
been unaffected by the boycott.
The impact on the global helium market was expected to be
delayed, as consumers use up existing stocks and work out
alternative supply options. Shipping by sea directly from Doha
or through Oman would add complexity, risk and cost.
But if the diplomatic dispute lasts a month or more,
Kornbluth predicted there would be a global shortage and the
last time that happened, prices doubled.
"Helium is the single commodity that is affected most by
this blockade because it's probably the only thing where Qatar
is a major world producer and the supply has been completely cut
off," he said.
Among its uses, helium is used to cool superconducting
magnets in medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, as
a lifting gas in balloons and airships, as a gas to breathe in
deep-sea diving and to keep satellite instruments cool. It is
derived from natural gas during processing.
The two plants shut by Qatar have a combined annual
production capacity of approximately 2 billion standard cubic
feet of liquid helium and can meet about 25 percent of total
world demand for the gas, according to RasGas' website.
Kornbluth said the helium plants had shut down after filling
all available shipping containers and storage tanks. He forecast
the closure was costing RasGas revenue.
FINDING NEW SUPPLIES
Helium, best known as a gas for filling party balloons and
making the voice squeaky, is difficult to capture and store. The
United States is the biggest producer in what is a $4.7 billion
industry, according to Mordor Intelligence.
Demand for the gas, driven particularly by Asia's booming
manufacturing industry, is on the rise.
U.S. reserves meanwhile are dwindling due to the lack of
helium production from its oil and gas fields, and the country
has already had to start importing helium from Qatar. Other
helium-producing countries include Algeria, Russia, Canada and
China, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A Dubai-based vendor servicing the local market said on
Tuesday it had not received new shipments from Qatar since last
week, forcing it to dip into its stocks.
Japan's Iwatani, which supplies helium to China and
Southeast Asia, said it had a month's supply in stock. A
spokesman told Reuters it was considering exporting on ships
from a Qatari port, or sourcing from the United States.
German industrial gases company Linde said it was
working on meeting customers' requirements via helium sources in
Australia, Algeria and the United States.
Air Water, which imports from Qatar and sells in
Japan, has shifted its helium supply automatically to the United
States, a spokesman said.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter said South
Korea's importers, which source a third of their helium from
Qatar, could suffer heavily.
"We might have an indirect impact if U.S. helium prices go
up," the source said.
(Editing by David Clarke)