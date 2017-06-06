WRAPUP 7-Trump takes sides in Arab rift, suggests support for isolation of Qatar

(Adds Trump conversation with Saudi king, Mattis call to Qatari
minister)
* At delicate moment, Trump blasts U.S. ally Qatar
* "Enough is enough," Saudi Arabia says of Qatar
* Qataris crowd supermarkets, fearing shortages
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. President Donald Trump
took sides in a deep rift in the Arab world on Tuesday, praising
Middle East countries' actions against American ally Qatar over
Islamist militants even though the tiny Gulf state hosts the
largest U.S. air base in the region.
Trump wrote on Twitter that his recent trip to the Middle
East was "already paying off" and cast an anti-Islamist speech
he made in Saudi Arabia as the inspiration for a decision by
Arab powers to sever ties with Qatar in protest at what they say
is the Gulf nation's support for terrorism.
"So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50
countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard
line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to
Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the
horror of terrorism!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Qatar vehemently denies the accusations.
Trump later spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman and
stressed the need for Gulf unity, a senior White House official
said.
"His (Trump's) message was that we need unity in the region
to fight extremist ideology and terrorist financing. It's
important that the Gulf be united for peace and security in the
region," the senior official told Reuters.
U.S. officials were blindsided by Saudi Arabia's decision to
sever diplomatic ties with Qatar in a coordinated move with
Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), current and
former officials in Washington told Reuters. The
United States was not informed of the decision until just before
it was announced, the State Department said.
Even as Trump applauded the Arab countries' move, the
Pentagon on Tuesday renewed praise of Qatar for hosting U.S.
forces and its "enduring commitment to regional security."
Some 8,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed at al Udeid
in Qatar, the largest U.S. air base in the Middle East and a
staging ground for U.S.-led strikes on the Islamic State
militant group that has seized parts of Syria and Iraq.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke on Tuesday by phone
with his Qatari counterpart, a Pentagon spokesman said, without
disclosing the details of their discussion.
Trump's tweet appeared at odds with comments from U.S.
officials who had said on Monday that the United States would
quietly try to calm the waters between Saudi Arabia and Qatar
because Qatar is too important to U.S. military and diplomatic
interests to be isolated.
Qatar has for years parlayed its enormous gas wealth and
media strength into broad influence in the region. But Gulf Arab
neighbours and Egypt have long been irked by its maverick
stances and support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which they
regard as a political enemy.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Qatar
needed to take several steps, including ending its support of
Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, to
restore ties with other key Arab states, which also cut
transport links.
"We've decided to take steps to make clear that enough is
enough," Adel Al-Jubeir told journalists in Paris. He said the
"fairly large cost" on Qatar's economy would convince it to
change its policies.
The campaign to isolate Qatar disrupted trade in commodities
from crude oil to metals and food, and deepened fears of a
possible shock to the global natural gas market, where it is a
major player.
Qataris crowded into supermarkets to stock up on goods,
fearing shortages.
Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping
line, said it was unable to transport goods in or out of Qatar
because it could not take them through the UAE port of Jebel
Ali.
Jordan joined the pressure on Qatar, downgrading its
diplomatic representation and revoking the license of Doha-based
TV channel Al Jazeera.
MEDIATION AND CONSEQUENCES
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the United States is
communicating with all the parties in the Middle East "to
resolve issues and restore cooperation" over the Qatar dispute.
"The U.S. still wants to see this issue de-escalated and
resolved immediately, in keeping with the principles that the
president laid out in terms of defeating terror financing and
extremism."
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah flew
to Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi
and Kuwaiti state media reported, but gave no details on the
discussions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Qatar's emir, Sheikh
Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in a phone call that crisis situations
should be solved by political and diplomatic means, "in
dialogue", the Kremlin said.
The rift has affected global oil prices, hit travel plans
and sown confusion among businesses.
Saudi Arabia's central bank advised banks in the kingdom not
to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, banking sources
said.
Oil prices fell on concern that the rift
would undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten output.
Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani
told Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV that Qatar would not retaliate,
hoping Kuwait would help resolve the dispute.
"We are willing to sit and talk," he told CNN later, and
said his country was "protecting the world from potential
terrorists".
A Qatari official said the rift was pushing Doha in the
direction of leaving the six-state Gulf Cooperation Council,
"with deep regret".
The split among the Sunni Muslim states erupted last month
after the summit of Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia, where Trump
denounced Shi'ite Muslim Iran's "destabilising interventions" in
Arab lands, where Tehran is locked in a tussle with Riyadh for
influence.
Bans on Doha's fleet using regional ports and anchorages
threatened to halt some of its exports and disrupt those of
liquefied natural gas.
Traders on global markets worried that Riyadh's allies would
refuse to accept LNG shipments from the Gulf state, and that
Egypt might even bar tankers carrying Qatari cargoes from using
the Suez Canal as they head to Europe and beyond.
Saudi Arabia's aviation authority revoked the license of
Qatar Airways and ordered its offices to be closed within 48
hours. Qatar's stock market slid to its lowest close since
January 2016 and the Qatari riyal came under pressure.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said isolating Qatar,
including the use of sanctions, would not resolve any problems.
The Muslim Brotherhood has close ties with Turkey's ruling AK
Party, which Erdogan co-founded.
Late on Tuesday, the West African country of Mauritania, a
member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar over
allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency
reported.
"The state of Qatar has linked its policies ... in support
of terrorist organisations and the propagation of extremist
ideas", said the statement from the ministry of foreign affairs
published in Arabic by the Mauritanian Information Agency. "This
has resulted in heavy losses to human life in these Arab
countries, in Europe and throughout the world".
