WRAPUP 3-Qatar "extremely comfortable" despite sanctions, markets stabilise

* Finance minister says Qatar can diversify and defend
economy
* Qatar wealth fund underpins finances, no major shortages
* Minister "extremely comfortable" despite sanctions
* No need to liquidate assets
* United States, Kuwait working to resolve crisis
By John Davison and Andrew Torchia
DOHA/DUBAI, June 12 Qatar's financial markets
stabilised on Monday after a week of losses as the government
showed it could keep the economy running in the face of
sanctions by its neighbours.
The finance minister of the world's richest country per
capita played down the economic toll of the confrontation, and
said the government was "extremely comfortable" with its
financial position, with the resources to endure the pressure.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar a week ago,
accusing it of fomenting regional unrest, supporting terrorism
and getting too close to Iran, all of which Doha denies.
The biggest diplomatic rift in years among the rich states
of the Gulf has disrupted Qatar's imports of food and other
materials and caused some foreign banks to scale back business.
On Monday, it was becoming clear that Qatar could keep the
economic damage from becoming critical. Some of its food
factories were working extra shifts to process imports from
nations outside the Gulf, such as Brazil. Shipping lines have
re-routed container traffic via Oman instead of the UAE.
Such measures may involve delays and raise costs for Qatar;
on Monday Fitch put Qatar's AA credit rating on Rating Watch
Negative, saying a sustained crisis could hurt its credit
outlook. But they are unlikely to prevent the economy from
functioning in any fundamental way, economists say.
The diplomatic confrontation has become a major test for the
United States, which is closely allied to the countries on both
sides. Qatar hosts the Middle East headquarters for U.S. air
forces; Bahrain hosts the main base for the U.S. Navy.
As the world's leading exporter of liquefied natural gas,
Qatar's wealth has allowed it to crown its small Gulf peninsula
with skyscrapers. It has also given the government the means to
take an outsized role in regional affairs, sponsoring factions
in revolts and civil wars and brokering peace deals across the
Middle East. Several neighbours have been furious for years.
"STARVE THE BEAST"
In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump, who has strongly
backed the countries imposing sanctions on Qatar despite a more
neutral stance taken by the State Department and Pentagon, said
the measures were helping to stop terrorism funding.
"One of the big things that we did and you are seeing it now
is Qatar and all of the things that are actually going on in a
very positive fashion. We are stopping the funding of
terrorism," he said during a photo call with cabinet officials.
"We are going to starve the beast.”
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdulrahman al-Thani told a
news conference in France that Qatar "still had no clue" why the
nations cut ties. He denied that Qatar supported groups like the
Muslim Brotherhood that its neighbours oppose, or had warm ties
with their enemy Iran.
So far, the measures do not seem to have caused a serious
shortages of supplies in shops. Some people have even joked
about being "blockaded" inside the world's richest country: a
Twitter page called "Doha under siege" pokes fun at the prospect
of readying "escape yachts", stocking up on caviar and trading
Rolex watches for espresso.
But an economic downturn could have more dire consequences
for the vast majority of Qatar's 2.7 million residents, who are
not citizens but foreign workers. Migrant labourers make up 90
percent of Qatar's population, mostly unskilled and dependent on
construction projects such as building stadiums for the 2022
soccer World Cup.
In an interview with CNBC television -- one of the first
public appearances by a Qatari economic policy maker since the
crisis erupted -- Finance Minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi said the
government was "extremely comfortable with our positions, our
investments and liquidity in our systems".
The energy sector and economy are essentially operating as
normal and no serious impact has been felt on supplies of food
or other goods. Qatar can import goods from Turkey, the Far East
or Europe and will respond to the crisis by diversifying its
economy even more, he told CNBC.
"Our reserves and investment funds are more than 250 percent
of gross domestic product, so I don't think there is any reason
that people need to be concerned about what's happening or any
speculation on the Qatari riyal."
Jason Tuvey, a Middle East economist at London-based Capital
Economics, said that as long as the other Gulf countries did not
interfere with Qatar's gas exports, the tiny state should be
able to carry on without a serious recession.
"It seems Qatar would be able to weather quite a prolonged
period of sanctions," he said, adding that economic growth,
fuelled by government spending and infrastructure projects, was
"highly unlikely to grind to halt".
Qatar, like other Gulf states, has tried to diversify from
oil and gas. The sanctions have hurt one of its highest-profile
enterprises, fast-growing airline Qatar Airways, which says it
has been cut it off from 18 of its destinations.
"It is actually a travesty of civilised behaviour to close
airline offices. Airlines offices are not political arms," CEO
Akbar Al Baker told CNN. "We were sealed as if it was a criminal
organisation. We were not allowed to give refunds to our
passengers."
He added that he was "extremely disappointed" in Trump.
Washington "should be the leader trying to break this blockade
and not sitting and watching what's going on and putting fuel on
(the) fire."
UNDERPINNED BY WEALTH FUND
Qatar's riyal currency, pegged at 3.64 to the U.S. dollar,
was under pressure last week as banks reacted nervously to the
diplomatic rift. On Monday, the currency came off last week's
lows in the spot and offshore forwards markets.
Bankers said the central bank, which has $34.5 billion of
net foreign reserves backed by an estimated hundreds of billions
of dollars of assets in Doha's sovereign wealth fund, was
supplying enough dollars to keep exchange rates under control.
The cost of insuring Qatar's sovereign debt against default
fell back for the first time in a week. Yields
on Doha's international bonds dropped almost 10
basis points and the stock market stabilised after
sliding 8.7 percent in the past week.
Tuvey said the main threat to the economy was that Qatari
banks could find it much harder to obtain wholesale funding from
other banks to sustain growth in their loan portfolios. However,
if the situation becomes critical, the Qatari government can
liquidate some of its overseas assets to fund its banks, as
Saudi Arabia did last year when its banks faced a squeeze.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has major stakes in top
Western companies such as Credit Suisse. Asked by CNBC
whether it might now sell some of those stakes to raise money,
Emadi indicated this was not on the cards for now.
Qatar's normally bustling border with Saudi Arabia was
deserted on Monday. Soldiers in an armoured pick-up truck looked
out over barbed-wire at sprawling dustland separating Qatar from
Saudi Arabia. Indian migrants who work at the border in green
uniforms lay on inspection platforms sheltering from the sun.
Normally, thousands of passengers and hundreds of trucks
from Saudi Arabia pass through the crossing each day, bringing
fruit and vegetables, as well as construction materials.
(Additional reporting by Tom Finn and Ibrahim Saber at the Abu
Samra border crossing and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing
by Peter Graff and Peter Millership, Larry King)