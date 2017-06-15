Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support

| DOHA, June 15
DOHA, June 15 A $12 billion deal to buy Boeing
F-15 U.S. fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted
support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday,
adding that its rift with some other Arab states had not hurt
the U.S. relationship with Doha.
Qatar is facing a severe economic and diplomatic boycott by
Saudi Arabia and its regional allies who cut ties last week,
accusing it of funding terrorist groups, a charge Doha denies.
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly echoed the
accusations against Qatar, even as his Defense and State
Departments have tried to remain neutral in the dispute among
key allies. Qatar is home to the headquarters for U.S. air
forces in the Middle East.
On Wednesday U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis signed the
previously-approved warplane deal with Qatari Minister of State
for Defence Affairs Khalid al-Attiyah. Qatar's ambassador to the
United States, Meshal Hamad al-Thani, posted a picture of the
signing ceremony on Twitter.
"This is of course proof that U.S. institutions are with us
but we have never doubted that," a Qatari official in Doha said.
"Our militaries are like brothers. America's support for Qatar
is deep-rooted and not easily influenced by political changes."
A Qatari defence ministry source said the deal was for 36
jets. In November, under the administration of Barack Obama, the
United States approved a possible sale of up to 72 F-15QA
aircraft to Qatar for $21.1 billion. Boeing, the prime
contractor on the sale, declined to comment.
A European diplomat in the Gulf said the timing of the deal
appeared coincidental.
"Presumably the U.S. could have delayed the deal if they'd
wanted to, although I don't think there's a great connect
between sales and foreign policy."
Qatar is an important base for the U.S. military carrying
out operations against Islamic State militants and other groups
in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and beyond. Al Udeid Air Base in
Qatar is home to more than 11,000 U.S. and coalition troops.
Qatar's state news agency said on Wednesday that two U.S.
warships arrived at Hamad port in Qatar as part of a planned
joint military exercise involving marine forces.
The Pentagon said the jets sale will increase security
cooperation between the U.S. and Qatar and help them operate
together. It added Mattis and Attiyah had also discussed the
current state of operations against Islamic State and the
importance of de-escalating tensions in the Gulf.
The fighter jet deal had been stalled amid concerns raised
by Israel that equipment sent to Gulf states could fall into the
wrong hands and be used against it, and by the Obama
administration's broader decision-making on military aid to the
Gulf.
Trump, who took office in January, has accused Qatar of
being a "high-level" sponsor of terrorism, potentially hindering
the State Department's efforts to help ease the worst diplomatic
crisis between Gulf Arab states for years.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is expected in
Kuwait on Thursday after completing a visit to Qatar, foreign
ministry sources said, in his quest to help broker an end to the
dispute. Kuwait has emerged as the main mediator in the
crisis.
Turkey has backed Qatar in the crisis and President Tayyip
Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday the rift was damaging the
Islamic world and Ankara would do all it could by diplomatic
channels to prevent any escalation.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; writing by Sylvia
Westall; editing by Peter Graff)