UPDATE 4-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support

* U.S. signs $12 billion warplane deal for 36 aircraft
* Doha says deal shows ties with U.S. remain strong
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy
weapons
(Adds U.S. State Department comment in paragraphs 7-8)
By Tom Finn
DOHA, June 15 A $12 billion deal to buy U.S.
F-15 fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from
Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, despite
President Donald Trump's repeated accusations that Doha supports
terrorism.
Qatar is facing a severe economic and diplomatic boycott by
Saudi Arabia and its regional allies who cut ties last week, in
the worst rift among Gulf Arab states in years. They accuse
Qatar of funding terrorism, fomenting regional unrest and
cosying up to their enemy Iran, all of which Qatar denies.
The fighter jet deal came amid increased diplomacy to try to
resolve the crisis.
Trump has repeatedly echoed the accusations against Qatar,
even as his Defense and State Departments have tried to remain
neutral in the dispute among key allies. Qatar hosts a big U.S.
military base housing the headquarters of U.S. air forces in the
Middle East.
On Wednesday U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis signed the
previously approved Boeing plane deal with Qatari
Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid al-Attiyah. Qatar's
ambassador to the United States, Meshal Hamad al-Thani, posted a
picture of the signing ceremony on Twitter.
"This is of course proof that U.S. institutions are with us
but we have never doubted that," a Qatari official in Doha said.
"Our militaries are like brothers. America's support for Qatar
is deep-rooted and not easily influenced by political changes."
In Washington, a State Department spokeswoman said the
United States continued to work with Qatar and other governments
in the region and the planes deal had been years in the making.
"We see it as a tangible show of support for our defense
relationship and their commitment to the United States,"
spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.
A Qatari defence ministry source said the deal was for 36
jets. In November, under the administration of former President
Barack Obama, the United States approved a possible sale of up
to 72 F-15QA aircraft to Qatar for $21.1 billion. Boeing, the
prime contractor on the sale, declined to comment.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, on a Gulf tour
trying to help broker an end to the crisis, defended the deal.
"Just like other countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates, Egypt ... it is natural for Qatar to buy
airplanes or parts necessary for its own defence," Cavusoglu
said in Kuwait following talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart,
according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency.
Turkey is friendly to Qatar and has sent food supplies since
the sanctions were imposed. Kuwait has led efforts to mediate
the dispute which had affected food imports and raised questions
over the Gulf Arab state's plans to host the 2022 World Cup.
A European diplomat in the Gulf said the timing of the deal
appeared coincidental.
"Presumably the U.S. could have delayed the deal if they'd
wanted to, although I don't think there's a great connect
between sales and foreign policy."
IMPORTANT AIR BASE
Qatar is an important base for the U.S. military carrying
out operations against Islamic State militants and other groups
in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and beyond. Al Udeid Air Base is
home to more than 11,000 U.S. and coalition troops.
Two U.S. warships arrived at Hamad port in Qatar as part of
a planned joint military exercise involving marine forces,
Qatar's state news agency said on Wednesday.
Cavusoglu, who visited Qatar and Kuwait to try to push
diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, said on Thursday he
intends to travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday for talks with Saudi
King Salman bin Abdulaziz about the crisis.
"Saudi Arabia is important and the Saudi King is respected
by everyone. Our expectation from King Salman is that he be the
leader in solving this problem," Cavusoglu said at a joint news
conference with his Tunisian counterpart.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by telephone
with his Omani counterpart, Oman state news agency reported. The
foreign ministry said foreign affairs minister Youssef bin Alawi
called for support of Kuwaiti mediation efforts as the best
chance for resolving the crisis.
Turkey and Qatar have both provided support for the Muslim
Brotherhood in Egypt - a broad movement whose Islamist goals are
anathema to Egypt's ex-military president, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi
and to many of the Gulf's dynastic rulers.
Conservative Gulf neighbours have long viewed Qatar's
foreign policy with suspicion, especially its refusal to shun
Shi'ite Iran, and resented its state-funded broadcaster Al
Jazeera for airing critical views from across the region.
Qatar on Thursday said that preparations for the 2022 World
Cup were unhindered, having secured alternative supplies of
construction materials to those that had been coming by land
from Saudi Arabia.
Qatar's main port was also bustling with ships bringing food
supplies and construction materials, witnesses said.
The Pentagon said the jets sale would increase security
cooperation between the United States and Qatar and help them
operate together. It added that Mattis and Attiyah had also
discussed the current state of operations against Islamic State
and the importance of de-escalating tensions in the Gulf.
The fighter jet deal had been stalled amid concerns raised
by Israel that equipment sent to Gulf states could fall into the
wrong hands and be used against it, and by the Obama
administration's broader decision-making on military aid to the
Gulf.
Trump, who took office in January, has accused Qatar of
being a "high-level" sponsor of terrorism, potentially hindering
the State Department's efforts to help ease the diplomatic
crisis.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai and Tuvan
Gumrukcu in Ankara Writing by Sylvia Westall and Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Anna Willard and James Dalgleish)