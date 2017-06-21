Qatar rift risks raising cost for Gulf debt issuers and slowing Saudi reforms

| DUBAI/RIYADH June 21
DUBAI/RIYADH June 21 Qatar's rift with its Arab
neighbours is threatening to puncture investor appetite for the
Gulf region as a whole, translating into potentially higher debt
costs for governments and possibly slowing the pace of Saudi
Arabia's economic reforms.
Saudi, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke
relations and transport ties with Qatar on June 5, alleging it
finances terrorism, something Doha vehemently denies.
The move has thrown the region -- which has been relatively
stable, if troubled by Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim rivalry -- into
diplomatic turmoil that is now putting off investors.
"We were used to a relatively peaceful region and now the
landscape has changed," said Brigitte Le Bris, head of emerging
debt and currencies at Paris-based Natixis Asset Management,
which manages about 350 billion euros ($392 billion) in assets.
"We are not yet ready to increase our exposure to the
region. We need to know whether this crisis is isolated to Qatar
or it can spread and affect other countries or the crisis can
worsen."
One obvious area is sovereign debt, where the crisis has the
potential of raising borrowing costs.
Following the sanctions, rating agency Standard & Poor's
downgraded Qatar while Fitch put it on its watchlist for a
potential downgrade.
To date, foreign investors still appear to be comfortable
holding Qatar paper due to the size of the country's reserves
and assets held by its sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment
Authority.
Yields on Qatar’s sovereign dollar bonds maturing in 2026
spiked over 40 basis points after the sanctions
were announced on June 5 but have now recovered nearly 20 bps.
Other Gulf Cooperation Council countries' sovereign bonds
saw some weakness in the immediate aftermath of the diplomatic
crisis, but again have largely gone back to their pre-crisis
levels.
How long this lasts, however, may depend on how long the
crisis goes on, which may be "for years" according to one UAE
minister..
The market's take, however, is that the diplomatic crisis
will be resolved via political mediation, said Max Wolman,
senior portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.
"But if the likes of Bahrain, Oman or even Saudi Arabia were
to issue these days, I think there would be a slight risk
premium of 10 to 15 basis points in the primary to the secondary
market because of current political uncertainty," he said.
SAUDI REFORMS
Another risk could be to Saudi Arabia's economic reforms,
many of which depend on investor cash flowing in.
"Investors may become concerned about Saudi over-extending
itself, as the war in Yemen continues and domestically reforms
have adversely impacted consumer sentiment," Asha Mehta,
portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management.
A senior banker, who has done extensive investment banking
work in the Middle East, pointed to the high-profile listing of
oil company Aramco as a potential issue.
"If the situation continues like this and they planned their
IPO, they would be bombarded with questions on this (political
upheaval)," he told Reuters, asking not to be named.
Even though the Aramco IPO is not expected until 2018, Saudi
Arabia was preparing the sale of government stakes in airports,
healthcare and educational firms, aiming to raise $200 billion.
The privatisation is part of the reforms to reduce Saudi
Arabia's dependence on oil, after its price plunge hurt the
kingdom's economy and stretched its finances.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a recent note said
geopolitics may delay the reforms, although not derail them.
Saudi's reform process could get some impetus, however, from
the announcement on Wednesday that Mohammed bin Salman will
become the crown prince, replacing his cousin in a sudden
announcement that confirms Saudi Arabia King Salman's
31-year-old son as next ruler of the kingdom.
MBS, as he is known, was behind the sweeping economic
reforms aimed at ending the kingdom's "addiction" to oil, part
of his campaign.
Brent was unchanged at $46.02 barrel at 0651 GMT
on Wednesday at multi-month lows after falling nearly 2 percent
in the previous session to its lowest settlement since November
as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance to a deal
to cut a global output.
($1 = 0.8948 euros)
(additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, and Tom Arnold
in Dubai Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)