UPDATE 1-Qatar Petroleum says business as usual despite diplomatic rift

RIYADH, June 10 Qatar Petroleum(QP)
said on Saturday that it was conducting "business as
usual" throughout its upstream, midstream and downstream
operations, despite rising diplomatic tensions with its Gulf
neighbours.
QP was prepared to take any "necessary decisions and
measures, should the need arise, to ensure that it honored
commitments to customers and partners", the statement said.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and others
severed diplomatic and transport links on Monday with Qatar, the
world's biggest LNG producer, accusing it of sponsoring
terrorism.
British gas prices spiked more than 4.5 percent on Thursday
on concerns about how the rift could disrupt the global LNG
trade, after two Qatari tankers that were likely bound for
Britain changed course.
Qatar's LNG accounts for more than 30 percent of global
trade.
