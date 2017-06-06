版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 6日 星期二 14:20 BJT

Norsk Hydro's aluminium exports from Qatar plant blocked by diplomatic conflict

OSLO, June 6 Exports of aluminium from the Qatalum metals plant in Qatar have been blocked after top Arab nations broke off diplomatic ties with the country, Norway's Norsk Hydro said on Tuesday.

Norsk Hydro owns a 50-percent stake on the Qatalum joint venture, which produces more than 600,000 tonnes per year of primary aluminium to customers in Asia, Europe and the United States.

"Most Qatalum shipments normally go through the large Jebel Ali port in UAE, but this port looks to be closed for all Qatar shipments from Tuesday morning," Norsk Hydro said in a statement.

"Supported by owners Hydro and Qatar Petroleum, the Qatalum JV is currently working to find alternative shipment routes to enable it to continue to serve its global customers," it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐