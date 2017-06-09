版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 15:22 BJT

UPDATE 1-Qatar aluminium plant has established new export routes - Norsk Hydro

(Adds detail)

OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.

Customers may face some delays in deliveries, a Hydro spokesman said.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain on June 5 cut ties with Qatar, which denounced the move as predicated on lies about it supporting militants.

Until this week, most of Qatalum's output had been transported on smaller vessels to the Jebel Ali port in the UAE, before being transferred to larger ships.

Hydro declined to say which ports Qatalum now plans to use.

The plant produces more than 600,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐