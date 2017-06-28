Platts proposes removing restrictions on Qatar crude from July

SINGAPORE, June 28 Oil price agency S&P Global
Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, is proposing to
remove restrictions it had placed on Qatari crude in its pricing
assessment from July 3, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Platts initiated a review on June 6 of the deliverability of
crude loading from Qatari ports in its Middle East crude price
assessments after Saudi Arabia and some other Arab states cut
ties with Doha, a move that disrupted traditional shipping
routes.
The company is now proposing to include Al-Shaheen crude
loading nominations from Qatar.
