UPDATE 1-Platts proposes removing restrictions on Qatar crude from July

* Platts informed by market that some loading restrictions
lifted
* Shippers say co-loading Qatari crude normalising in Gulf
-Platts
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, June 28 Oil price agency S&P Global
Platts is proposing to remove from next month restrictions it
had placed on Qatari crude in its pricing assessment after Saudi
Arabia and some other Arab states cut ties with Doha, a
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, initiated a
review on June 6 on the deliverability of crude loading from
Qatari ports in its Middle East crude price assessments after
Saudi Arabia and the other states moved to isolate Qatar over
charges that it was supporting terrorism.
The dispute disrupted Gulf shipping routes and raised
problems with oil and gas deliveries. That prompted Platts to
stipulate that during its review Al-Shaheen loading from Qatar
could not - unless mutually agreed by buyer and seller - be
nominated for delivery once a deal had been struck in its
pricing process known as market-on-close (MOC).
Platts is now proposing to include Al-Shaheen crude loading
nominations from Qatar from July 3, following feedback from
market participants that some shipping restrictions have been
lifted, the company said in a subscriber note to its clients.
"Platts has also observed vessels berthing at key co-load
ports in the region before or after calling at Qatar for
loading, clearly indicating that co-loading is normalizing in
the Gulf, including in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi
Arabia," it said.
Shipowners and charterers have received official
notifications that clearly indicate that vessels may call into
Gulf ports on the way from, or on the way to, Qatar ports,
Platts also said.
Market participants have informed Platts, the price agency
said, that while certain restrictions remain in place, port
guidance from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and others have "relieved
concerns about possible logistical constraints impacting any
co-loading of Qatari crude".
A shipbroker who handles cargoes from Qatar told Reuters he
has been informed ships are now allowed to load Qatari crudes in
the UAE, but the situation is still uncertain, he said.
Al-Shaheen crude from Qatar usually co-ships with other
Gulf-based grades to make a full tanker load, meaning
flexibility of movement is critical to transporting oil out of
the region.
Platts said it will continue to monitor events in the Middle
East crude markets and is ready to renew its review of any crude
stream deliverable into the Dubai and Oman benchmarks.
It is currently inviting comments regarding the proposal.
