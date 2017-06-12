UPDATE 1-Shipping routes via Oman opened to give Qatar food lifeline

* UAE, Saudi Arabia are vital trade routes for Qatar
DOHA/LONDON, June 12 Qatar and container lines
have launched new shipping services via Oman in an effort to
sidestep a port ban in neighbouring countries and
secure a food lifeline after other Gulf states severed ties with
Doha last week.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and some other Arab
countries cut diplomatic, travel and trade ties with Qatar last
week, accusing it of supporting Iran and funding Islamist
groups, accusations Doha denies.
The severing of air, sea and land transport links has closed
crucial import routes for Qatar and its population of around 2.7
million people who are dependent on imports for most of their
food needs.
China's COSCO Shipping Lines Co Ltd, Taiwan's
Evergreen and Hong Kong Kong's OOCL have
suspended container services to and from Qatar.
Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani) announced on Sunday
two new shipping services will each run three times a week
between Qatar's Hamad Port and the Omani ports of Sohar in the
north and Salalah in the south.
Oman is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council but takes a
relatively independent diplomatic approach to the other five
states in the bloc, particularly over Iran, the non-Arab,
Shi'ite Muslim state across the Gulf.
"It is impossible to confidently predict how the situation
will develop, for how long the 'Qatar ban' will remain in place
and whether any further restrictions will be implemented," said
Rania Tadros, managing partner with law firm Ince & Co Dubai.
Larger container ships are unable to dock at ports in Qatar
due in part to shallow waters, so shipping lines use feeder
services, which transport containers from the larger regional
port of Jebel Ali in the UAE.
Thousands of containers destined for Qatar are still stuck
at Jebel Ali, according to Qatari importers.
A Qatari food company owner said shipments began arriving on
Sunday from Oman, and that some 12 vessels were headed to Qatar
from Sohar and Salalah.
"There are around 300 containers of fresh and frozen food
coming. Some have arrived and the others are on their way,"
Ahmed al-Khalaf said.
He said containers at Jebel Ali were still stuck, but that
others, including from Europe, were being diverted to Oman's
ports.
The world's no. 1 container line, Maersk of
Denmark, said on Monday it would accept new bookings for
container shipments to Qatar from Oman.
Swiss-based MSC, the world's no. 2 line, said it would
deploy a new dedicated shipping service to Qatar from Salalah.
"Suppliers are working on trying to route shipments through
Oman. There is still a question over whether there will be
diplomatic pressure brought to bear on Oman and what impact that
could have on this latest effort," a shipping source said.
Iran and Turkey have already flown in food supplies to Qatar
as the gas-rich country seeks other sources.
