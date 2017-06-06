Maersk says no longer able to ship Qatar bound cargo

LONDON, June 6 The world's biggest container
shipping line, Maersk, is no longer able to
transport goods in or out of Qatar after Arab countries imposed
restrictions on trade with the Gulf state, the company said on
Tuesday.
Shipping lines transship cargoes from the port of Jebel Ali
into Qatar, which is dependent on imports by sea and land for
its needs.
A Maersk Line spokesman said: "We have confirmation that we
will not be able to move Qatar cargo in and out of Jebel Ali."
"We expect disruptions to our Qatar services. The situation
is very fluid," the spokesman said, adding that Maersk would
notify customers about alternative options as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by David Clarke)