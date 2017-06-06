UPDATE 2-Maersk says unable to ship Qatar bound cargo from UAE, seeks alternatives

(Updates with further Maersk comment)
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 6 Maersk can no longer
transport goods in or out of Qatar after Arab countries imposed
restrictions on trade with the tiny Gulf state and the company
is looking at alternative shipping routes.
Shipping lines normally transship cargoes from the United
Arab Emirates port of Jebel Ali to Qatar, which relies heavily
on imports by sea and land.
A Maersk Line spokesman said on Tuesday: "We have
confirmation that we will not be able to move Qatar cargo in and
out of Jebel Ali."
"We expect disruptions to our Qatar services. The situation
is very fluid," the spokesman said, adding that Maersk would
notify customers about alternative options as soon as possible.
The spokesman said the company, which is the world's biggest
container shipping line, was looking at other routes such as
Oman.
Larger container ships are unable to dock at ports in Qatar
due in part to shallow waters so shipping lines use feeder
services, which transport container boxes from the larger port
of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain severed relations
with Qatar and closed their airspace to commercial flights on
Monday, in the worst split between powerful Arab states in
decades.
Ports have also been directly affected, which has disrupted
trade in commodities from crude oil to metals and food.
The ban has meant that any ship sailing to and from Qatar
will be prevented from calling at major ports in the UAE and
Saudi Arabia, which include Jebel Ali, as well as Bahrain.
Food imports have been affected as Saudi Arabia closed its
land border with Qatar, stranding thousands of trucks carrying
supplies.
Trade sources said the UAE and Saudi Arabia have already cut
exports of white sugar to Qatar. Consumption is traditionally
higher during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is
currently being observed.
