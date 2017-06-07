Evergreen and OOCL suspend Qatar shipping services for now

LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and
Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended
shipping services to Qatar in another sign of trade pressure on
the state after Arab states severed diplomatic ties this week.
Evergreen, the world's no.6 container shipping line, said in
a statement that "in light of the blockade imposed on Qatar" it
had suspended services until further notice.
OOCL, the world's no. 7 carrier, said "in response to the
current political climate in the region, all OOCL booking
to/from Qatar is suspended until further notice".
Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping
line, said on Tuesday it was unable to transport goods in or out
of Qatar because it could not take them through the UAE port of
Jebel Ali. Maersk added that it was trying to find alternative
routes.
Several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia,
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, cut ties with the Gulf state
on Monday over what they say is Qatar's support for terrorism,
an accusation Qatar vehemently denies.
