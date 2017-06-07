UPDATE 1-Evergreen and OOCL suspend Qatar shipping services

(Updates with MSC comment, further detail)
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and
Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended
shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed
diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port
restrictions this week.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are
among those to have cut ties with Qatar over its alleged support
for terrorism, an accusation Qatar vehemently denies.
Qatar is dependent on imports for its basic needs, which are
transported by land and sea. Container ships carry vital
consumer supplies, including food. Fewer container services will
also hurt Qatar's ability to trade.
Evergreen, the world's no.6 container shipping line and
OOCL, the world's no. 7 carrier, said in separate statements
that they had temporarily suspended services to and from Qatar
until further notice.
Evergreen said this was "in light of the blockade imposed on
Qatar", while OOCL cited "the current political climate in the
region".
"We are working closely with our stakeholders to address the
impact on services," OOCL added.
Denmark's Maersk, the world's biggest container
shipping line, said on Tuesday it was unable to transport goods
in or out of Qatar because it could not take them through the
United Arab Emirates port of Jebel Ali. Maersk added that it was
trying to find alternative routes.
In contrast, the world's No.2 line, MSC of Switzerland, said
on Wednesday "cargo acceptance to and from Qatar is still
ongoing".
"The company is in dialogue with the relevant authorities
and assessing the potential impact on its operations," MSC said.
The ban imposed earlier this week has meant that container
ships and other types of vessels sailing to and from Qatar will
be prevented from calling at major ports in the UAE and Saudi
Arabia, which include Jebel Ali, as well as Bahrain.
The UAE said on Wednesday that more moves against Qatar,
including further curbs on business, remained on the table.
Larger container ships are unable to dock at ports in Qatar
due in part to shallow waters so shipping lines especially use
feeder services, which transport container boxes from the larger
port of Jebel Ali.
Evergreen said before the suspension it had offered a direct
service to Doha by taking cargo slots on ships operated by
France's CMA CGM, the world's no.3 line.
Evergreen said other cargoes had been separately transhipped
via Jebel Ali.
CMA CGM did not immediately respond to requests for comment
over whether it had suspended services.
