Qatar stocks rebound 2.7 percent in early trade

DUBAI, June 6 Qatar's stock market rebounded in
early trade on Tuesday after plunging on the previous day, when
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries
severed air, sea and land transport links with Doha, accusing it
of supporting terrorism.
The Qatari stock index was up 2.7 percent after half
an hour of trade; it rose as much as 3.2 percent at one stage.
On Monday, it had tumbled 7.3 percent.
Fund managers said there were hopes that Qatari state-linked
funds could enter the market to buy shares and provide support,
although it was not clear whether this had happened so far.
Also, Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Doha was
ready for mediation efforts, adding that Qatar's ruler had
delayed a speech in order to give Kuwait a chance to ease
regional tensions. This may have fanned hopes for a solution to
the dispute.
Shares in Islamic Bank Masraf Al Rayan jumped 7.4
percent and Vodafone Qatar, the most heavily traded
stock, gained 3.0 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)