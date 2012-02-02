MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf can cope with 2012 maturities, some restructuring

* Systemic crises are unlikely

* Governments would intervene to avert big, disorderly defaults

* But more companies could enter restructuring talks

* Others may turn to unorthodox financing options

* Project finance bonds, sukuk likely to benefit

By David French and Rachna Uppal

DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf Arab companies and governments, facing over $60 billion of maturing debt to refinance in 2012, will increasingly be forced to move away from relying on traditional funding and embrace "out of the box" thinking in a tough global environment.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council states, most flush with cash after a year of high oil prices, are likely to succeed in handling this year's refinancing challenge without systemic crises. Governments will intervene if needed to avert big, disorderly corporate bond defaults that might destabilise markets.

But the process will not always be smooth; unfavourable market conditions, including weak real estate prices in centres such as Dubai, and the uncertain outlook for the global economy mean some debtors will probably resort to restructuring liabilities in talks with creditors.

Other firms may avoid restructuring this year only by turning to options beyond the traditional choices of bank loans and the bond market. Unorthodox financing tools are already becoming more prevalent in the region, such as securitisation and repurchase agreements, in which securities are temporarily transferred for a set period in exchange for capital.

"I think that the pressure points will be accommodated. The immediate priority is dealing with the refinancings," said Stuart Anderson, managing director and regional head for the Middle East at credit rating agency Standard & Poor's.

The need to use unorthodox steps will be more urgent for smaller firms in the private sector, whose financing channels will be tightly restricted, but even large government-related entities may try to wean themselves off bank loans.

"Bank lines may be cheaper but diversity is the more rational approach as you preserve credit headroom and improve balance sheet structure," Anderson said.

