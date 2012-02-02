Gulf embraces repos as attitudes change, funding dries up

* Repos another way for banks to handle market difficulties
* Bonds no longer just seen as long-term investments
* International banks marketing repo business in region
By David French
DUBAI, Feb 2 Smaller Gulf banks, squeezed
by difficult funding conditions and flush with bond paper
following the busiest period of issuance from the region on
record, are increasingly exploiting the repo market to raise
capital.
The banks are using repurchase agreements -- contracts in
which a security, such as a bond certificate, is temporarily
transferred to another holder during a set period in exchange
for capital -- to manage liquidity as other sources of funding
dry up.
Bond issuance out of the Gulf Cooperation Council has
totalled $91.5 billion in the last three years, according to
Thomson Reuters data, with much of the paper being issued by
highly rated, state-linked entities.
With lending levels in the region falling away in recent
months as a result of the European debt crisis, banks, the
largest investor type in a part of the world which lacks
developed insurance and asset management sectors, are
increasingly using their holdings of this paper to access funds.
"The single most useful aspect of our balance sheet is the
significant investment-grade bond book -- of which around 80
percent is repoable," said one regional banker, who declined to
be identified.
"In the last 12 months, we have done more repos than in the
last ten years."
Repos come in two forms: short-term, for example lasting 90
days, and term repos, which can be for one or two years or the
life of the bond. The rate at which the money is lent is usually
much lower than the equivalent in the interbank or syndicated
loan markets, since the lender has the security of the bond on
its balance sheet -- important when funding conditions are
unfavourable.
"The interbank markets are dead right now so banks are
looking at different things," the Dubai-based banker said.
"We use them as a backstop. They can help liquidity ratios
as we can repo when needs be."
SMALLER BANKS
While larger regional institutions have been using the repo
market for some years, it is the growing use of repos at smaller
banks which has been noticeable in the last few months.
"There has been a big drive in repo activity, especially for
GCC banks using them for the first time," the regional banker
said, estimating around 50-60 percent of banks in the region now
used the repo market against near 10 percent a couple of years
ago.
"I'm aware that some small GCC banks are buying U.S.
Treasuries for the pure purpose of repoing them," he added.
This activity is being encouraged not only by the difficult
funding conditions but also by two other factors.
"A lot of international banks are doing it (arranging) so
the pricing is competitive," a second Dubai-based banker said.
"If the bonds are ECB- (European Central Bank) or Fed- (U.S.
Federal Reserve) eligible, then the lending bank can repo them
directly with the central bank" if it wants to borrow money
through market operations by those central banks, he added.
However, while repos can achieve lower funding costs for
local banks, they can also limit the banks' room to maneouvre. A
borrower may want to exit a repo deal early but find that the
lender has already used the bond in another repo transaction,
which may not expire for some time. The borrower may then need
to bear the cost of acquiring the bond from the market.
"You don't have control - you can exit the repo but the bank
might have sold the bond," the first Dubai banker said.
The second factor encouraging repos is the increasingly
flexible attitude of banks in the region towards their balance
sheets, which includes a shift away from exclusively holding
bonds as investments to term. The shift is due partly to
financial pressures and partly to banks' growing sophistication.
This change is more of a phenomenon at conventional banks
than Islamic banks, since with fewer sukuk (Islamic bond) issues
outstanding, sharia-compliant institutions are more reluctant to
sell paper once they have invested.
The question of whether repoing is sharia-compliant is also
something which puts off Islamic banks, which according to
consultants Ernst & Young, account for about 26 percent of
assets in the GCC's commercial banking market.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Islamic
Bank completed in August the first sharia-compliant
repo transaction in the Gulf. But the debate remains an active
one.
Sheikh Muddassir Siddiqui, sharia scholar and partner at SNR
Denton in Dubai, said gains on repo agreements were viewed as a
form of interest by the majority of Islamic jurists, while
another objection centred around the forward sale of the asset
by the buyer.
"Some accept the structuring and do not probe into the
intentions of the parties and others reject it on the ground of
substance over form," he said in an email.