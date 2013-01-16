FEATURE-Gulf activists step up campaigns despite quiet crackdown

* Arab Spring uprisings embolden activists in Gulf
By Sami Aboudi
DUBAI, Jan 16 When security forces raided the
home of one of his friends in eastern Saudi Arabia one day last
August, Ali al-Fardan felt a net tightening around him.
"Dear friends, I think I am at risk," the 37-year-old
activist, who uses a pseudonym to avoid arrest, wrote in a
message to his email contacts.
"CID (state security) attacked one of my friends' homes last
night over his support for me ..."
Although Fardan remains free, his fears are real and shared
by dozens of human rights campaigners in Saudi Arabia and other
Gulf Arab states who work largely behind the scenes to document
alleged rights abuses or push for political or social reforms.
Like the activists themselves, the crackdowns in the
U.S.-allied region may not make the top international headlines.
But rights groups say that in some ways they are just as
harsh as elsewhere in the Middle East, and have intensified as
critics, emboldened in the past two years by the Arab Spring
uprisings, become more vocal.
Of particular concern to governments is the growing number
of lawyers, journalists, teachers and other influential citizens
who have been using modern social media tools to record events
in areas that are hard for foreigners to reach.
Working discreetly under assumed names or publicly through
existing but often unlicensed rights groups, many take risks by
contacting what in some countries are regarded as "evildoers",
"Zionist tools" or "instruments of amorality".
They email news flashes, reports, photos or video recordings
to rights groups and international news organisations.
On paper, there is nothing that bars citizens in most Gulf
states from freely speaking their minds.
But in reality, activists know that they put themselves at
risk on charges of "tarnishing the reputation of the state" for
being critical in public instead of taking grievances to the
rulers, as is common in the Gulf's centuries-old tribal culture.
"Talking to the press is a red line," the campaigner who
goes by the name of Fardan told Reuters in an interview
conducted by email. "They will ban me from travelling abroad,
and put me in jail for months, if not years."
Opposition to Gulf Arab governments comes from a variety of
groups -- disgruntled Shi'ite Muslims alleging discrimination in
many walks of life, Sunni Muslim unemployed youth demanding
jobs, human rights and anti-corruption campaigners, liberals
seeking a more open society and more accountable government and
Islamists calling for stricter adherence to religion.
Despite these differing aims, the groups' acts of dissent
incur similar consequences.
In Saudi Arabia, at least three people have been jailed for
speaking to foreign media, activist Waleed Abu al-Khair said.
They include Khaled al-Johani, the only person to turn up
for a "day of rage" called for by activists in March 2011 in the
Saudi capital Riyadh, who was detained after he demanded
political reforms in comments to the BBC. Johani was freed more
than a year later.
Abu al-Khair said he faces charges himself for speaking to
the Financial Times.
Saudi authorities and officials in other states in the
six-member Gulf Cooperation Council deny targeting activists for
human rights work but say that people who participate in illegal
protests or foment unrest can be arrested.
Activists in other countries, including Qatar, Bahrain,
Oman, Kuwait and the UAE, have faced government crackdowns and
harassment in varying degrees, rights groups say.
Philip Luther, Amnesty International's director for the
Middle East and Africa, said campaigners, especially those
calling for reforms in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE, face
arbitrary travel bans without due process and with no time
limit.
"In Bahrain opposition activists have had their
nationalities stripped and in UAE a bidoon blogger was expelled
from the country," Luther said. The term bidoon refers to
stateless Arabs who live in several Gulf Arab states. UAE
officials say he was expelled for security reasons.
ARAB SPRING
The response in the oil-producing Gulf has been sharp and
perhaps ultimately more effective than in other parts of the
Middle East partly because the authorities have moved swiftly to
silence potential sources of criticism, and not just political
dissidents, before they get out of control, activists say.
Many have rounded up activists and put them on trial. Others
closed websites judged to be spreading "immoral" views or
publishing news that does not conform to national culture,
including the "Free Saudi Liberals", whose editor Raid Badawi
was charged with cyber crime.
The UAE has shut down the office of the RAND Corporation, an
official said in December, the latest Western research institute
to be closed by the Gulf Arab state. Last March, it closed
Germany's Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) and the U.S.-funded
National Democratic Institute (NDI), citing licensing
irregularities.
Surveillance of rights activists has turned into regular
harassment and several activists have been brought to court.
"Before the Arab Spring, protests happened infrequently and
arrests were for individuals," said an activist in Oman, where
mass demonstrations over unemployment rocked the country in
March 2011.
"Nowadays, the crackdown has increased many-fold," said the
activist, who agreed to be interviewed but later asked not to be
named for fear of government reprisals.
Oman denies cracking down on freedom of expression but says
the country's laws prohibit criticism of the country's long-time
ruler, Sultan Qaboos, and slander in general.
Saudi Arabia announced a $110 billion financial package to
improve the lot of ordinary citizens but also banned protests
and deployed National Guards to its Eastern Province where
discontent among the country's Shi'ite Muslim minority erupted
into protests in early 2011.
The kingdom portrayed the demonstrations as a national
security issue, accusing Shi'ite Iran of fomenting the troubles,
a charge Iran denies. Saudi Arabia took a similar line with
Sunni activists demanding reforms elsewhere in the country.
SURVEILLANCE
Eager to avoid international criticism over their human
rights record, authorities in the Gulf have sought to persuade
activists to tone down their activities.
Mohammed al-Qahtani, one of 11 people on trial on charges of
"implanting the seeds of sedition and division" and challenging
officials, said interrogators have offered to drop charges
against him if he agreed to apologise for his work and stop his
activities.
"We are all under strict and close watch, but we don't mind
because we work in public and we are not doing anything against
the law," said Qahtani, co-founder of the Saudi Civil and
Political Rights Association (ACPRA).
In the UAE, the crackdown focused on Islamists suspected of
plotting to set up an Islamist state but also included liberal
activists in its net.
Five activists among a group of some 130 people who signed a
petition demanding reforms were arrested in April 2011 and
charged with insulting the country's rulers. The UAE maintains
that it was the insults that some members had directed at its
leaders, rather than the petition, that prompted the arrests.
President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan pardoned the
five men soon after a court found them guilty, but rights
campaigners said more was to come. Ahmed Mansoor, an outspoken
activist who blogs about political reform, said he faced a
"smear campaign" on social media and was twice assaulted by
unknown assailants.
"After our case attracted massive international criticism,
we thought things would be better and mistakes would not be
repeated. We were wrong," said Mansoor, one of the five who were
arrested, told Reuters. "We were shocked to see the citizenship
of six (Islamists)... revoked without any trial or even adhering
to the constitutional due process."
Other Gulf states have followed a similar pattern.
Qatar, which supported Arab Spring revolts, drew calls of
hypocrisy in November when it jailed a poet who had praised the
revolt against overthrown Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali.
The poet, Mohammed Ibn al-Dheeb al-Ajami, was imprisoned for
life on charges of inciting the overthrow of the Qatari
government by writing, "We are all Tunisia, in the face of the
repressive elite", and insulting the country's absolute monarch
by referring to "sheikhs playing on their Playstations".
Rights groups said that despite the crackdown, Gulf
activists have grown more vocal since the Arab Spring protests
began in 2011.
"There have been indications of greater solidarity work by
activists on cases in Gulf countries other than their own,"
Amnesty International's Luther said. "The repression against
activists has largely not silenced them."