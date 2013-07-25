Halliburton pleads guilty to destroying Gulf oil spill evidence

July 25 Halliburton Co has agreed to
plead guilty to destroying evidence related to the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill, and will pay the maximum possible statutory
fine, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
The plea agreement requires court approval, and also
requires the Houston-based company to be subject to three years
of probation and to continue its cooperation with the
government's ongoing criminal probe.
Halliburton also made a voluntary $55 million payment to the
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation that is not subject to
court approval of the plea agreement, the Justice Department
said.
A spokeswoman for Halliburton did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.