HOUSTON, Sept 14 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Wednesday that a crude oil pipeline leak this week at a shallow-water platform in the Main Pass Area of the Gulf of Mexico released 2.3 gallons.

The company said it was evaluating its options to repair the leak on the shut pipeline, and there was no recoverable volume of oil visible in the open water.

The company said the Main Pass 299 platform connects with the Cypress Pipeline and moves about 9,000 barrels per day of oil production. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba)