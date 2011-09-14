Chevron says 15,000 bpd U.S. Gulf oil output shut

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
Sept 13 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said about 15,000 barrels per day of crude oil production in the Main Pass Area off the Louisiana Coast in the Gulf of Mexico was shut on Tuesday by a leak in a shallow-water crude oil pipeline.
The company said it will resume partial production in the Main Pass Area within 24 hours. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.