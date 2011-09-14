版本:
Chevron says 15,000 bpd U.S. Gulf oil output shut

Sept 13 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said about 15,000 barrels per day of crude oil production in the Main Pass Area off the Louisiana Coast in the Gulf of Mexico was shut on Tuesday by a leak in a shallow-water crude oil pipeline.

The company said it will resume partial production in the Main Pass Area within 24 hours. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)

