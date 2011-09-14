Bahrain's Gulf Air rehires 136 striking workers

DUBAI, Sept 14 DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Bahrain's flag carrier Gulf Air has reinstated 136 employees, the airline said on Wednesday, months after dismissing staff striking in support of pro-democracy protests.

Unions called a general strike in March to support protesters, mainly from the Shi'ite Muslim community and inspired by uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt, against the Sunni-led government of the small Gulf Arab state.

Officials at Gulf Air, Batelco , Bahrain Airport Services and APM Terminals Bahrain have said they dismissed more than 200 workers due to absence during the strike.

The U.N. labour rights agency urged Bahrain in June to give jobs back to at least 2,000 workers fired for striking in support of the protests, which were put down with the help of troops from neighbouring Gulf Arab states.

"Gulf Air's board ... discussed the reinstatement of employees dismissed for their unauthorized absence from work and unanimously passed a resolution to reinstate an additional seventy-nine employees, bringing the total number reinstated to 136," Gulf Air said in a statement on Wednesday.

The loss-making airline said in May it had laid off 200 employees and that bookings were down a quarter following political and social unrest in Bahrain and the region. (Writing by Firouz Sedarat; Editing by Roger Atwood)