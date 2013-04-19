版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 20日 星期六 05:58 BJT

Gulfport Energy Chairman Liddell to step down -filing

NEW YORK, April 19 Oil and gas company Gulfport Energy Corp said on Friday Chairman Mike Liddell will not seek reelection in 2013.

Gulfport did not give a reason for Liddell's departure, but said in a regulatory filing that Liddell's decision not to stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with the company.

The company's board will be reduced to five directors from six after its annual meeting, according to the filing.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐