UPDATE 1-Gulfport to buy acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP for $1.85 bln

(Adds details, background)
Dec 14 Gulfport Energy Corp said it
would buy acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP region from a privately
held company for $1.85 billion.
The purchase price consists of $1.35 billion in cash and
about 18.8 million of Gulfport's shares.
Oil companies have resumed buying oil and gas acreage in
low-cost shale fields in the United States, restocking their
inventories on a bet that a two-year slump in the price of oil
has abated.
Gulfport said it would buy 46,400 acres from Vitruvian II
Woodford LLC, a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, a
Texas-based private equity and venture capital firm.
Part of the Woodford Shale formation, SCOOP is a southern
extension of the Cana play, a belt several miles wide containing
wet gas.
The assets being acquired had net production of 183 million
cubic feet equivalent per day in October.
Four rigs are currently operating on the acreage and
Gulfport plans to add two more rigs in 2018.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and John Benny in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)