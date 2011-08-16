UPDATE 1-Gulf Resources Q2 profit falls on low bromine production

* Q2 EPS $0.29 vs $0.47

* Costs increase 54 pct

* Shares down 10 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 16 Chemicals maker Gulf Resources Inc posted a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast, hurt by lower bromine production and higher costs, sending the Chinese company's shares down 10 percent in premarket trading.

The company cut its full-year revenue forecast to $156-$158 million from $195-$198 million and income forecast to $48- $49.5 million from $64-$66 million.

"We do not expect further increases in bromine prices for the remainder of the year, we expect growth to be significantly slower compared to levels obtained previous years", Chief Executive Xiaobin Liu said in a statement.

April-June earnings fell to $10.0 million, or 29 cents a share, from $16.4 million, or 47 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents a share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $51.3 million.

Revenue from its largest bromine segment, which contributed 65 percent of total revenue, rose 7 percent to $33.2 million on higher average selling prices.

Bromine is used as flame retardant, gasoline additive as well as disinfectant.

Costs rose 54 percent.

Shares of the company fell 10 percent to $2.70 in premarket trade on Tuesday. They closed at $3.00 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)