Gulfstream expects China orders to remain brisk

BEIJING Dec 7 Business jet maker Gulfstream expects demand from China to remain strong despite signs of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy, its president said on Wednesday.

The General Dynamics subsidiary, which counted on the United States to generate 80 percent of its business 10 years ago, got half of its global orders from the Asia Pacific region this year, Larry Flynn told reporters in Beijing.

Flynn, who was in the city for the opening of Gulfstream's local sales office, did not provide a breakdown of orders in the region, but said China's contribution was "substantial".

"Look at the rate that China has been growing -- 9 percent GDP growth. If it slows down to 7 or 8, I don't think it will have any impact on our business. It's still the highest growth market in the world, and we don't see any impending issue," he said.

In a recent East Asia and Pacific economic update, the World Bank said it expects regional growth to moderate from next year as overseas economies slow and Beijing steers the economy to rely less on investment and manufacturing.

Fears that China may be set for a sharp slowdown flared again last week when Beijing released its November purchasing managers' index (PMI), showing a decline to 49, the lowest since February 2009 and below the 50.4 level in October.

But Gulfsteam's orders from China keep coming in. The company recently secured an order for 20 jets from China Minsheng Banking Corp , the largest in the country so far this year.

"It takes business confidence to invest in these airplanes and there is great confidence here in China," said Flynn.

"We are looking at the orders and the orders are still coming in, they are not slowing down. When we talk to our customers, they are still confident about their business."

Other foreign manufacturers, from top global automaker General Motors to British luxury car maker Aston Martin, have also brushed away worries about an economic slowdown in China.

Globally, Flynn sees demand for business jets has started to pick up in the United States as many Fortune 500 companies that had stopped buying jets at the height of financial crisis in 2009 and 2010 are booking orders again.

But Flynn said the situation in Europe is "depressed" and might take time to recover.

"There is a sign of hope and then there is no sign of hope, it's kind of meandering along right now," he said.