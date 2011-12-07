Gulfstream expects China orders to remain brisk

BEIJING Dec 7 Business jet maker
Gulfstream expects demand from China to remain strong despite
signs of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy, its
president said on Wednesday.
The General Dynamics subsidiary, which counted on the
United States to generate 80 percent of its business 10 years
ago, got half of its global orders from the Asia Pacific region
this year, Larry Flynn told reporters in Beijing.
Flynn, who was in the city for the opening of Gulfstream's
local sales office, did not provide a breakdown of orders in the
region, but said China's contribution was "substantial".
"Look at the rate that China has been growing -- 9 percent
GDP growth. If it slows down to 7 or 8, I don't think it will
have any impact on our business. It's still the highest growth
market in the world, and we don't see any impending issue," he
said.
In a recent East Asia and Pacific economic update, the World
Bank said it expects regional growth to moderate from next year
as overseas economies slow and Beijing steers the economy to
rely less on investment and manufacturing.
Fears that China may be set for a sharp slowdown flared again
last week when Beijing released its November purchasing
managers' index (PMI), showing a decline to 49, the lowest since
February 2009 and below the 50.4 level in October.
But Gulfsteam's orders from China keep coming in. The
company recently secured an order for 20 jets from China
Minsheng Banking Corp , the largest in the
country so far this year.
"It takes business confidence to invest in these airplanes
and there is great confidence here in China," said Flynn.
"We are looking at the orders and the orders are still
coming in, they are not slowing down. When we talk to our
customers, they are still confident about their business."
Other foreign manufacturers, from top global automaker
General Motors to British luxury car maker Aston Martin,
have also brushed away worries about an economic slowdown in
China.
Globally, Flynn sees demand for business jets has started to
pick up in the United States as many Fortune 500 companies that
had stopped buying jets at the height of financial crisis in
2009 and 2010 are booking orders again.
But Flynn said the situation in Europe is "depressed" and
might take time to recover.
"There is a sign of hope and then there is no sign of hope,
it's kind of meandering along right now," he said.