COLUMN-The minister who dreams of a reindustrialized France

By Peter Gumbel
Sept 23 The body of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, Louis
XIV's wily finance minister, is encased in a marble tomb in the
Church of Saint Eustache in central Paris. But if you believe
Arnaud Montebourg, the enfant terrible of French politics, his
spirit is still very much alive, 330 years after his death, and
about to spark a new, digital-age industrial revolution in
France.
Montebourg, 50, an ardent opponent of globalization, has for
the past 15 months served as the nation's "Minister of
Productive Renewal," in charge of industry, a post that - in
theory - gives him leeway to implement some of his more radical
ideas. He spells them out in a book published on Sept.18, "The
Battle for Made in France." Invoking Colbert's grandiose
interventionist approach, it is a strident call for industry to
be protected and nurtured. Among other things, Montebourg
insists that the outsourcing trend of the past decade needs to
be reversed; he dreams of the day when televisions, textiles and
toys will once again be made in France, as the nation recaptures
its manufacturing glory.
Montebourg's political fortunes hit a low point in December
2012 when he threatened to resign after being overruled in a
very public clash with the London-based steel magnate Lakshmi
Mittal. President François Hollande personally asked him to
reconsider, and today, he seems to be back in favor.
On Sept. 12, Montebourg and Hollande stood shoulder to
shoulder at the Elysée Palace to announce a new direction for
French industrial policy. A video made for the occasion starts
with a solemn pledge that "France is reinventing itself." With
Vivaldi music swelling in the background, images of great
inventors and inventions of the past give way to more
forward-looking activities, such as medical biotechnology and
cloud computing. These are some of the 34 sectors Montebourg and
his team have singled out, with the help of McKinsey and Co, as
the standard bearers of French industry of tomorrow.
He describes the plan as "participatory Colbertism," a
concerted attempt by the state to underwrite the future
prosperity of the nation by targeting manufacturing sectors.
Where Colbert focused on glass and cloth for tapestry,
Montebourg is putting the emphasis on nanotechnology, big data
and other digital industries.
France, of course, has a long tradition of state dirigisme
embraced by previous presidents, primarily Georges Pompidou.
It's why the nation has a high-speed train network, derives more
than 80 percent of its electricity from nuclear power - but also
has a big collection of expensive white elephants and commercial
flops, from Concorde supersonic planes to Bull computers. This
new push for a more interventionist approach is drawing a mixed
reaction. Some industrialists including Jean-Louis Beffa, the
chairman of Saint-Gobain (a company founded by Colbert), approve
of Montebourg's focus on digital technologies. But there has
also been some disbelief about the mismatch of ambition and
resources. Eric Le Boucher, a well-known commentator, ridiculed
the announcement by pointing out that the government is planning
to allocate just $5 billion to these 34 projects.
It's instructive to take a closer look at Montebourg and his
ideas, not just because they are already having an impact on
foreign investors and will doubtless continue to do so, but also
because they help explain the Hollande administration's
schizophrenic approach to economic policy.
It is an administration that decries European austerity
policies even as it races to slash its budget deficit; that
veers between chastising business and trying to woo it; that has
declared finance to be "the invisible enemy" but has taken
minimal steps to rein it in; that officially welcomes
international investors even as it gets into fights with them.
These zigzags reflect fierce ideological and policy disputes
within the government, in which Montebourg is often overruled
but by no means isolated.
His vision of the economy, which he spells out in
battlefield language in the book, is heavy on autarky. The
notion that expanding trade could bring prosperity and jobs is
not broached; instead, Montebourg lashes out at the "stupidity"
of the European Union in allowing cheap imports from China,
accusing the European Commission of being "the idiots of the
global village."
One of his actions at the ministry has been to put in place
a network of "commissars" across France whose job is to ride to
the rescue of struggling firms. He believes the state must "once
again become the big brother of entrepreneurs rather than of
speculators," and describes a France of the future when young
inventors, the "sans-culottes of the third industrial
revolution," are financed by state banks rather than private
finance.
His inspiration, he claims, comes partly from the U.S., "a
nation where protectionism shocks nobody and is congenital,
banal and popular." In particular he evokes the Depression-era
activism of Franklin D. Roosevelt, with its use of public funds
to create jobs, and wants to see a "Buy French" groundswell
equivalent to a "Buy American" one.
As revealing as what Montebourg says is what he leaves out.
The word "competitiveness" is conspicuously absent from the
book, and he makes no attempt to analyze the reasons why French
manufacturing has lost 750,000 jobs in the past decade. He
doesn't mention that French wages and social security levies
have risen far more quickly than productivity, putting companies
at a clear disadvantage. Nor does he talk about the many French
companies, from LVMH to L'Oréal, that have thrived by tapping
new markets in Asia and elsewhere as a result of globalization.
The auto industry is a case in point. French manufacturers
increased their worldwide production by 4 percent between 2007
and 2011, even as their domestic production dropped 22 percent
in the same period. Financially, Renault and especially Peugeot
are struggling. Britain makes for an interesting comparison: its
national auto industry has undergone a big revival in the past
few years, as foreign investors including BMW and India's Tata
Group have bought up brands such as Mini and Land Rover and
turned them into thriving businesses. Overall, the British
industry's revenues rose by about 6 percent between 2007 and
2011 despite the world financial crisis.
What would Montebourg say if an Indian or other foreign
company tried to buy up Peugeot? The answer would be a swift
"non" - swifter even than his veto when Yahoo began talks to
acquire the French online video company Dailymotion earlier this
year.
Colbert, who imposed a plethora of complicated rules and
restrictions on the companies he set up, might well approve of
Montebourg's return to favor. But whether it's good for France's
struggling economy is at best questionable.