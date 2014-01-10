COLUMN-France says 'Non' to the digital age

By Peter Gumbel
Jan 10 France has kicked off 2014 with an array
of skirmishes against Amazon, Google and other U.S. Internet
companies, in what is shaping up as a classic battle between
comfortable Gallic tradition and disruptive modernity.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, the French Senate unanimously approved
a bill that would ban Amazon from offering free shipping on
books in France. Strongly endorsed by the Ministry of Culture,
the legislation is supposed to safeguard the existence of the
country's 3,500 bookstores, about 800 of which are independent.
A few hours earlier, France's national agency for data
protection, known by its acronym CNIL, announced that its
sanctions committee had found Google to be in breach of national
privacy laws, based on the company's March 2012 decision to
merge different privacy policies for each of its services -
including YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Docs - into one
policy. CNIL, along with data protection agencies in five other
EU nations, argued that Google doesn't sufficiently inform its
users about how or why their data is processed. It ordered the
Internet giant to pay a fine of 150,000 euros (about $200,000)
and to publish a communiqué on its French home page informing
users of the sanction.
And in late December, a handful of companies offering
private minicab services online in France, including the San
Francisco-based startup Uber, began organizing against a new
government decree that forces minicabs to wait 15 minutes before
picking up a customer, unlike regular taxis that have no such
restriction.
While the circumstances differ in the three cases, they
together reveal a France that can be slow, reluctant and
sometimes downright ornery about accepting the sort of changes
that the digital age brings. French officialdom pays lip service
to the importance of innovation - there's even a government
minister charged with fostering it - but the government can be
vigorous when it comes to defending the French way of doing
things. Netflix, which is available in other parts of Europe,
hasn't yet been able to launch its services in France, and last
year a government minister prevented Yahoo from buying the
French video site Dailymotion. Culture is an especially
sensitive topic. France provides big subsidies to TV shows,
movies and even newspapers, and insists that its "cultural
exception" is exempted from any new European free trade deal
with the U.S., in order to be able to continue paying subsidies
and imposing quotas on the proportion of U.S. shows on French
television.
Industry groups have a far stronger voice than consumers,
and the regular licensed taxis, and even the bookstores, are no
exception. Last January, the nation's 55,000 taxis staged a
series of road blockages protesting the arrival of new cab
services like Uber, and the 15-minute wait period is one result
of their action. The national bookstore association decried
Amazon for using "dumping" prices - and persuaded the government
to give booksellers an additional $25 million in subsidies.
A third characteristic is that consumers' interests are at
times sacrificed for a perceived common good. European Union
legislation bans most monopolies these days, but oligopolistic
practices are common. Under a law dating back to 1981, for
example, bookstores are not allowed to offer discounts of more
than 5 percent on the retail price of books set by the
publisher. That's great for authors, publishers and bookstores,
but an anomaly at a time when books are quickly discounted in
price elsewhere. And despite the ability of consumers to buy
around the clock online, the government hasn't yielded to public
pressure to allow stores to stay open on Sundays or late in the
evenings.
Competition - a source of innovation and low prices, but a
threat to the status quo - is frowned upon. France's national
antitrust authority came out strongly against the 15-minute rule
for online cabs, saying it would introduce "unjustified
distortions to competition." The two government ministries that
issued the decree, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry
of Trade, ignored its advice.
The big question is whether any of these attempts to crack
down on the Internet firms and their methods will have an
impact. This is not just a French issue: Amazon and Google are
also being targeted by regulators in other European nations,
including the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy. The European Union
has been investigating alleged anti-competitive actions by
Google for the past three years, and several countries have
expressed dismay at the relatively small amounts of tax that
Google and Amazon pay to their national treasuries, largely as a
result of smart financial engineering and use of transfer
payment loopholes in European corporate accounting.
In Google's case, the 150,000 euro fine levied is an
all-time record for the French data protection agency, but a
mere slap on the wrist for the Internet giant, whose worldwide
daily revenues are about 1,000 times as large. And the alleged
lack of privacy protection hasn't stopped the onward march of
Google's services in France. Former President Jacques Chirac in
2006 tried to create a Franco-German search engine called Quaero
to compete with the U.S. giant, spending $130 million of
government money on the effort, which has gone nowhere; Google
today has more than 90 percent of the French search engine
traffic.
The new law aimed at Amazon also seems unlikely to stop or
slow the growing trend of online book buying in France and the
demise of bookstores. About 17 percent of books in France are
now sold online, compared with about just 3 percent in 2005,
according to the Ministry of Culture. Four out of every five of
those online sales goes through Amazon. The profit margins of
bookstores, long wafer-thin, have all but vanished. In 2011-12,
according to official figures, bookstore profit margins were
just 0.3 percent of their revenue on average. (For Amazon,
profitability is an afterthought. Its stock continues to soar as
it loses money.)
The proposed ban on free shipping must still receive final
approval from the lower house of parliament before it goes on
the books, but that seems probable given the broad bipartisan
support it has received. Once it is enacted, Amazon and its
online competitors will have to choose between offering less
expensive shipping or less expensive books. The total discount
won't be able to exceed 5 percent - ensuring that books bought
online will be more expensive than those bought in stores.
As for the taxis and their 15-minute grace period, the
government decree has been widely chided, and not just by the
online cab firms. Jacques Attali, an influential former
government adviser and writer who proposed a full liberalization
of the taxi system in France several years ago, described it as
"absurd." Uber, together with other online cab services, plans
to lodge a formal complaint against the decree in French
administrative courts. But their advantage over regular cabs
won't come through court decisions; it will come because their
services are easier, more convenient, often cheaper, and simply
more modern than conventional cabs. And however much France
likes to intervene to keep the status quo, it's a losing battle.
It's also detrimental to France as a whole. The Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development, among others,
frequently reproaches France for over-regulating its product
markets, arguing that the restrictions on competition "not only
reduce productivity growth but also hinder the development of
employment."
The French answer to that is usually a Gallic shrug. France
moves at its own pace, even in a frenetic digital world.