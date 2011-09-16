UPDATE 5-Jury awards Gundlach $66.7 mln in TCW battle

* Jurors find TCW owes wages to former investment chief
By Mary Slosson
LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 Star bond investor Jeffrey
Gundlach was awarded $66.7 million by a jury over his messy
divorce from money management firm Trust Company of the West,
in one of the ugliest battles ever to grip the
multitrillion-dollar bond-fund world.
TCW, a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA),
prevailed on its claim that the famed fund manager took trade
secrets and violated his fiduciary duty to the firm, although
the California state jury awarded the company no damages. The
judge will decide if TCW is entitled to damages on the
trade-secret claim, and TCW said it will seek $89 million.
The six-week trial offered a rare glimpse inside big
investment firms and the out-sized personalities who run them.
Both sides sued each other after Gundlach was fired from TCW in
December 2009 and he set up a rival firm, DoubleLine Capital.
Jurors heard testimony about tirades against TCW by
Gundlach in the company cafeteria and even about a hard drive
taken from TCW in the bra of a woman who worked for Gundlach.
One thing that did not come up was evidence allegedly
showing that Gundlach, 51, kept a stash of drugs and
pornography in his office. The judge ruled this "unrelated
evidence" could not be introduced at trial. Gundlach has said
the items represented "vestiges of closed chapters of my life,"
according to a letter to his clients.
Several DoubleLine employees showed up to court on Friday
to hear the verdict, including a stone-faced Gundlach. Nearly
every audience member had a printout of the verdict form, and
was filling it in as the jury's decision was read.
Gundlach showed no reaction during the verdict, and left
immediately afterward without speaking to reporters.
"Victory!" was all he said in an email to Reuters after the
In some ways, Gundlach had already won the bruising battle
with Los Angeles-based TCW before the trial even began.
His new firm is less than two years old but already manages
$16 billion in assets, according to the most recent data given
by DoubleLine. His DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund (DBLFX.O),
rose 11 percent over the past 12 months, beating all of the
more than 1,000 competing funds in its category, according to
financial research firm Morningstar.
The jury delivered its verdict after just two days of
deliberations. It ordered TCW to pay Gundlach $66.7 million in
wages, to be divided by Gundlach between himself and his
co-defendants. Gundlach and his associates had sought hundreds
of millions of dollars.
"The bottom line is, he didn't do anything to hurt TCW,"
said Gundlach attorney Brad Brian. He said a ruling from
Superior Court Judge Carl West on trade-secret damages is not
expected for a couple of months.
TCW also claimed victory.
"We are gratified by the jury's verdict, which speaks
directly to the principles at the heart of this case --
integrity, honesty and trust," TCW's general counsel, Michael
Cahill, said in a statement.
"The jury found that each of the defendants violated these
principles -- that each one of them breached their fiduciary
duties and stole trade secrets and that Jeffrey Gundlach
wrongfully and intentionally interfered with TCW's business."
PIMCO RIVALRY
TCW, which said Gundlach gutted its entire mortgage-backed
securities team when he left, sued its former star a month
after it fired him. Gundlach fired back with a
counter-lawsuit.
In the weeks following his termination, Gundlach formed
DoubleLine, along with three of his co-defendants at the trial.
Roughly 45 TCW employees followed him.
Jurors heard testimony from Gundlach that he was indirectly
approached by Pimco, formally known as Pacific Investment
Management Company, to join the giant bond firm. Two witnesses
also testified that Gundlach discussed succeeding Pimco bond
boss Bill Gross, his long-time rival.
Gundlach and Gross were both contenders for Morningstar's
Fixed Income Manager of the Decade award for 2000-2009, an
award that Gross ultimately won.
TCW struggled with outflows after Gundlach left and it
replaced Gundlach's mortgage-backed securities group with
fixed-income managers from MetWest. Institutional investors
yanked $20.5 billion from TCW in 2010 and another $300 million
in the first quarter of 2011, according to eVestment Alliance,
a market research firm in Atlanta.
TRADE SECRETS
TCW contended that Gundlach stole its secrets, including
client lists and investment data.
Trade-secrets law can be murky, often boiling down to
whether someone conspired to steal confidential information for
a new enterprise. Unlike patents or trademarks, trade secrets
are not registered with the government, and the definition of
what is a trade secret can be subjective.
Since the jury recognized that each side had been wronged
by the other, the judge could award TCW the exact same amount
in trade-secret damages -- $66.7 million -- that Gundlach won
in back pay, said Eric Talley, a professor at University of
California Berkeley School of Law.
"As a general matter, this could be a cautionary tale about
trying to litigate the bejeezus out of an unhappy situation,"
Talley said.
The jury decided that TCW was harmed by the trade-secret
misappropriation, but found Gundlach did not act willfully.
That means any damages awarded by the judge cannot be
multiplied under the law, Talley said.
It also may mean the judge will opt for a smaller damages
measure. "If a person didn't act willfully, then there's
nothing to deter," Talley said.
The case is in Superior Court of California, County of Los
Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al,
BC429385.
