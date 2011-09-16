TCW-Gundlach trial jury has verdict -court clerk

LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 The jury has reached a verdict in a courtroom battle between Trust Company of the West and former investment chief Jeffrey Gundlach, concluding a six-week trial that has transfixed the financial industry.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury's verdict will be released Friday morning.

The legal showdown between the "king of bonds" and the unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) had offered an insider's view into money management firms and the out-sized personalities that operate them.

The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al, BC429385. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)