Jury: Gundlach breached duty, but no TCW damages

LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 Star bond-fund manager
Jeffrey Gundlach breached his duties to Trust Company of the
West in their messy divorce but the investment firm should not
be awarded any damages, a jury ruled.
The verdict was reached by a Los Angeles Superior Court
jury after just two days of deliberations, and announced in
court on Friday morning.
The six-week civil trial transfixed the financial industry,
offering a peek inside the inner workings of big investment
firms and the outsized personalities who run them. Gundlach was
fired by TCW, a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA),
and now runs DoubleLine Capital.
