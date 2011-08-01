TCW data taken by Gundlach subordinate-testimony

* TCW and bond star Jeffrey Gundlach in ongoing trial
* Former TCW exec Mayberry admits removing flash drive
* Mayberry says didn't take proprietary information
By Mary Slosson
LOS ANGELES, August 1 A former Trust Company of
the West employee intentionally snuck confidential data out of
the company and misled investigators who tried to recover it, a
former TCW senior vice president testified.
Jeffrey Mayberry, a subordinate to fellow former TCW
executive Jeffrey Gundlach, took the stand on Monday in a high
stakes trial between Gundlach and his former employer that
could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the winner.
Mayberry, who is a co-defendant in the case, said he
downloaded information -- including TCW's mortgage-backed
securities proprietary database -- onto a flashdrive before
putting it in his car in December 2009 on the same day he was
put on administrative leave.
Under questioning by a TCW lawyer, Mayberry acknowledged
that he then handed over another, different flashdrive to a
company investigator, knowingly hiding the one with TCW
information.
TCW fired Gundlach, known as the "king of bonds," in late
2009. In the following weeks, Gundlach set up his own asset
management firm, DoubleLine Capital, and roughly 40 TCW
employees who had worked under him migrated to the new firm.
TCW sued Gundlach shortly thereafter for theft of trade
secrets and creating unfair competition in the market, among
other allegations. Gundlach counter-sued, alleging that TCW
owed him wages.
TCW is a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA).
In testimony on Monday in a Los Angeles courtroom, Mayberry
maintained that the flash drive did not contain information
proprietary to TCW. Instead, he said he wanted to keep a copy
and determine who owned it after consulting with Gundlach and a
team of lawyers.
Mayberry's testimony is scheduled to continue on Tuesday.
The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los
Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al,
BC429385.
(Editing by Dan Levine and Steve Orlofsky)