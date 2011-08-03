Gundlach associate says stashed hard-drive in bra

* Confusion in Gundlach's group after his firing-testimony

* Hard drive given to Gundlach co-defendant-testimony

By Mary Slosson

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 A woman who worked for Jeffrey Gundlach snuck an office hard drive packed with valuable data out of the building in her bra the same day the bond star and his inner circle were fired by Trade Company of the West, she testified on Wednesday.

TCW, which has accused the man once known as "the king of bonds" of stealing proprietary client information when he was terminated, maintains that the drive had contained client contacts and holdings information.

"I shoved it in my bra," Dolores Talamantes said, because "I have a small purse."

In a tense day in court, Talamantes and another testified about the confusion that gripped the mortgage-backed securities group Gundlach oversaw at TCW after news of his firing spread.

His three closest associates were put on administrative leave. Roughly 45 members of Gundlach's team ultimately left TCW for a new company Gundlach formed, DoubleLine Capital.

TCW, a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), has sued Gundlach for theft of trade secrets and creating unfair competition in the market, among other allegations. Gundlach counter-sued, alleging that TCW owed him wages. The case was consolidated into one trial that could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the winner.

Talamantes said she handed the drive to Cris Santa Ana, a co-defendant in the case and current chief risk officer of DoubleLine Capital, after smuggling it out of the office. The drive reportedly belonged to Santa Ana.

"He said 'I love you' and gave me a hug, said it a couple of times" upon receiving the drive and putting it in his car, Talamantes testified.

The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al, BC429385. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)