CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Gundlach associate says stashed hard-drive in bra

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 A woman who worked for star fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach snuck an office hard drive packed with valuable data out of the building in her bra the same day he and his inner circle were fired by Trust Company of the West, she testified on Wednesday.

TCW, which has accused the man once known as "the king of bonds" of stealing client information when he was terminated, maintains the drive contained its entire mortgage-backed securities database, client contacts and holdings.

"I shoved it in my bra," Dolores Talamantes said, because "I have a small purse."

Wednesday's proceedings shed new light on the circumstances surrounding the firing of Gundlach, who TCW says was upset after getting passed over for the top job.

In a tense day in court, Talamantes and another co-worker testified about the confusion that gripped the mortgage-backed securities group Gundlach oversaw at TCW after news of his firing spread.

His three closest associates were put on administrative leave. About 45 members of Gundlach's team -- or four out of five -- ultimately left TCW for a new company Gundlach formed, DoubleLine Capital, another witness testified on Wednesday.

TCW, a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), has sued Gundlach for theft of trade secrets and creating unfair competition in the market, among other allegations. Gundlach counter-sued, saying TCW owed him wages. The case was consolidated into a single trial that could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the winner.

Co-worker Melissa Conn, an assistant vice president for Gundlach's group at TCW at the time, testified that "I suspected that there might have been a copy of the MBS database on it (the hard drive)."

Conn stayed on with TCW after the exodus of the MBS group following Gundlach's departure.

Talamantes said she handed the drive to Cris Santa Ana, a co-defendant in the case and now chief risk officer for DoubleLine, after smuggling it out of the office. The drive reportedly belonged to Santa Ana.

"He said 'I love you' and gave me a hug, said it a couple of times" upon receiving the drive and putting it in his car, Talamantes testified.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The court also heard testimony about Gundlach's efforts to negotiate a deal once he got an inkling that his job was on the line, and how his troops rallied around him at the end.

Talamantes said she was on the trading floor when "all hell broke loose" after the termination was announced, after the closing bell on a Friday. His team members dropped what they were doing and gathered in a restaurant on the first floor of the TCW office building to discuss the events over drinks.

Prior to his firing, Gundlach had traveled to New York with Barbara VanEvery, a co-worker with whom he was romantically involved, a month before both were fired from TCW, VanEvery testified on Wednesday.

Sandwiched between TCW meetings was a meeting with Thomas Cornacchia of Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to discuss future options for the MBS group, according to VanEvery's testimony.

"Obviously the situation at TCW was very volatile," VanEvery told jurors. "We thought we were being fired. We were asking for advice on if we could negotiate our way out."

During opening statements last week, DoubleLine attorney Brad Brian said the deal Gundlach was seeking with TCW could have involved staying with the company after securing a better financial deal and a management change.

Another option on the table was spinning the company off from Societe Generale, Brian said. Leaving TCW and forming a brand new company was another option being considered at the Goldman Sachs meeting, he said.

But Goldman would not act as intermediary, and encouraged Gundlach to talk to TCW directly, VanEvery said on Tuesday.

A Goldman representative declined to comment on Tuesday.

The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al, BC429385. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Edwin Chan, Dave Zimmerman)