Gundlach mulled joining WAMCO while at TCW - trial

LOS ANGELES Aug 15 Star bond fund manager
Jeffrey Gundlach was in discussions to join Western Asset
Management Co while he was employed at rival firm Trust Co of
the West, he testified on Monday.
"The idea was that it could be a win-win situation for
everyone," Gundlach told jurors, saying that a portion of his
fixed-income team would have left for WAMCO and shared revenue
with TCW in a negotiated separation arrangement.
The discussions took place in early 2009, the same year
that Gundlach was eventually fired. WAMCO is a unit of Legg
Mason Inc (LM.N).
Gundlach and TCW are locked in a trial with hundreds of
millions of dollars on the line which has given a rare glimpse
into the inner workings of investment firms and the big
personalities that run them.
Gundlach, the industry's self-styled "Pope" and
"Godfather," returned to the stand on Monday in a dark blue
pinstripe suit and calmly answered questions.
TCW fired Gundlach in late December 2009 and sued him a
month later, accusing him of stealing trade secrets, plotting
to form a new company using TCW proprietary information, and
gutting the firm of its entire mortgage-backed securities
team.
Gundlach fired back with a counter-lawsuit, alleging that
his former employer owed him hundreds of millions of dollars in
back wages.
In the weeks following his termination, Gundlach went on to
form his own asset management company, DoubleLine Capital,
along with three of his co-defendants in the case. Roughly 45
members of the TCW mortgage-backed securities group followed.
Gundlach wrote in an e-mail to co-defendant Barbara
VanEvery in early 2009 that WAMCO had proposed giving him and
his team 80 percent of the revenue that they brought over
during the first 2-1/2 years after leaving TCW.
TCW is a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA).
The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los
Angeles, is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al,
BC429385.
