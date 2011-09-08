Gundlach leaves stand as TCW trial nears close

LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 Jeffrey Gundlach finished testimony on Thursday in the high-stakes trial between him and his former employer, Trust Company of the West, after his second stint on the witness stand.

He was called to testify in his counter-suit against TCW, in which he claims that he is owed hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation.

"When you work somewhere and you're not paid, someone isn't boning up to their part of the bargain," Gundlach told jurors. "Even if you're flipping hamburgers at McDonald's, you should get a paycheck."

TCW, a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), fired Gundlach in December 2009 and sued him a month later, accusing him of stealing trade secrets, plotting to form a new company using TCW proprietary information and gutting the firm of its entire mortgage-backed securities team.

Gundlach fired back with a counter-lawsuit, alleging his former employer owed him hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation and had secretly plotted to fire him while he was still chief investment officer.

In the weeks following his termination, Gundlach went on to form DoubleLine Capital, along with three of his co-defendants in the case. Roughly 45 TCW employees, largely from the mortgage-backed securities group, followed.

Gundlach testified on Thursday that, although he had never signed the work contract that he and TCW drafted in 2007, he had a "handshake deal" in which he was guaranteed to be paid compensation accrued to the point of termination.

Lawyers disagreed on Thursday in a contentious day in court over how binding an unsigned contract is, and also whether or not that compensation included performance fees.

"Everybody calm down here," Judge Carl West told the lawyers at one point amid a flurry of objections.

Closing arguments are expected early next week.

The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al, BC429385. (Editing by Dave Zimmerman)