Gundlach discussed succeeding Bill Gross at PIMCO-testimony

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 29 Star bond fund manager
Jeffrey Gundlach was in discussions to leave Trust Company of
the West and succeed Bill Gross at Pacific Investment
Management in 2009, according to court testimony.
"He had been in conversations with PIMCO about joining
them," said Roger Brossy, a consultant who worked with Gundlach
in 2009.
Brossy testified on Monday in the ongoing trial between
Gundlach and his former employer TCW in which hundreds of
millions of dollars are at stake.
PIMCO's Gross beat out Gundlach for Morningstar's "Fixed
Income Manager of the Decade" award from 2000-2009, and manages
one of the world's largest bond funds at the firm he
co-founded.
A PIMCO representative could not immediately comment on the
testimony.
TCW fired Gundlach in December 2009 and sued him a month
later, accusing him of stealing trade secrets, plotting to form
a new company using TCW proprietary information and gutting the
firm of its entire mortgage-backed securities team.
Gundlach fired back with a counter-lawsuit, alleging his
former employer owed him hundreds of millions of dollars in
compensation and had secretly plotted to fire him while he was
still chief investment officer.
In the weeks following his termination, Gundlach went on to
form DoubleLine Capital, along with three of his co-defendants
in the case. Roughly 45 TCW employees, largely from the
mortgage-backed securities group, followed.
Brossy, an outside management compensation consultant, was
involved in separate talks between Gundlach and Western Asset
Management Company in mid-2009 -- dubbed "Project Artwork."
[ID:nN1E77E0TU]
As they negotiated Gundlach's possible move to Western
Asset Management, Gundlach told Brossy of the PIMCO
negotiations, Brossy said on Monday.
"PIMCO wants me to succeed (Bill) Gross," Brossy recalled
Gundlach saying in early 2009.
TCW is a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA).
The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los
Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al,
BC429385.
(Reporting by Mary Slosson; editing by Carol Bishopric)