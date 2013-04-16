Gunvor aims to riase $300 mln via 5-7-year bond

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 16 Privately-owned
commodities trader Gunvor hopes to raise $300 million through
the sale of a 5-7-year bond, chief financial officer Jerome
Schurink said on Tuesday.
"We are going to go for our first bond - unrated as well -
to hopefully raise $300 million, (over) three to five years,"
Schurink told a Financial Times commodities conference in
Switzerland.
Schurink declined to give many details, other than to say:
"We are not reinventing the wheel."
Several private commodities traders have recently raised
money from the bond markets, including Trafigura and Mercuria.
